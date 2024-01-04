Who cheated who? GMA co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are riding high on their new romance, and the internet is wondering if they cheated on their respective exes, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue. A Reddit post discussed the first episode of their podcast, and the social media hopped to the comment section to share their views. A fan on Reddit, @mangomadness5h, said, "It was interesting for about a week. They're milking it now."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

On the other hand, while some accused Holmes of being a narcissist, others found Amy an equal culprit. A Reddit fan, @jadelikethestone, alleged, "I have no sympathy for him, but a little for Amy because he is going to play her eventually." A second user, @Business_Rule_3943, balanced, "Why [do] you feel sympathy for Amy? TJ Holmes didn't force her into a relationship. She willing partake in the nonsense." A third, @lokibibliophile, accused, "I mean, she's a serial cheater too, so the chances are between either of them lol. Also, she's racist, so."

User @bog_lady agreed, "I love when this happens. I know a couple that did this irl, and the cheating couple are both miserable, and their exes have blossomed together." @Luna_Soma said, "I wish their exes nothing but joy and love. TJ and Amy can go pound sand." Fellow Redditor @iamabummblebee shared, "Hahaha, this happened to some people I know. They cheated on their partners with each other. Now their partners are married."

Another user, @duochromepalmtree, pointed out, "That's how people who have affairs always act. They love to play the victim like they couldn't have just ended their marriages. Grow up and get a divorce." @Wisteriafic set the Karma straight, "And I don't have a lot of faith that they'll even stay together. As the saying goes, "If he'll cheat with you, he'll cheat on you."

Their first podcast episode received mixed reactions from people. Both Robach and Holmes denied the cheating allegations on them and got candid about their relationship. They set the record straight that they had already been separated from their respective spouses when the dating news broke in the media, reported PEOPLE. Robach clarified, "Nov. 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed… To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers-being outed as cheating on our spouses." However, that was not the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

She continued, "And it wasn't the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings," adding, "Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces." Meanwhile, their exes, Shue and Fiebig, have been spotted together for the first time since their divorce news broke out. A source confirmed their feelings for each other are 'genuine' and not a result of a 'rebound.' According to the insider, they 'knew each other' and always 'got along,' per US Weekly.

