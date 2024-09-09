Netizens Slam Tucker Carlson For Equating Women Serving in the Military to 'Slavery'

Former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, has enraged netizens with his scathing comments about women in service. Carlson deemed the military an 'unfair' place for women “for sending [them] to go fight wars." As per Media Matters, while appearing on The Charlie Kirk Show recently, he opined, "That’s not a liberation movement. That’s a kind of slavery, and it’s totally wrong." "I still haven't fully thought it through, but I just remember thinking, that's disgusting. It's like walking by a pile of human feces on the sidewalk," he controversially added.

Top Trump surrogate Tucker Carlson says women serving in the military are “disgusting” and like "walking by a pile of feces" pic.twitter.com/bsl2d2uPa4 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 8, 2024

The political commentator faced heavy backlash on X, over his vile remarks. "Tucker knows a thing or two about a pile of feces since he sees one every time he looks in a mirror," an X user mocked. "@TuckerCarlson is talking about himself again! He is disgusting and he is a walking pile of feces. He needs to be locked up in GITMO for treason," another slammed. "Neither Tucker nor Trump ever served in the military. Tucker tried to get into the CIA and failed. Consider the source!" a person reasoned. "We need some of our ladies on active/reserve or National Guard duty to confront him on this statement," another hoped.

@TuckerCarlson is talking about himself again! He is disgusting and he is a walking pile of feces. He needs to be locked up in GITMO for treason — dsp🇺🇸 (@Marie97338474) September 8, 2024

"Women in the armed forces protect his sorry ass 24/7. He never served his country but he sure knows how to run his mouth. Those women give him the freedom to spew his vile BS. He needs to say thank you, but then he feels entitled. Jacka** that he is," a person criticized. "He really said this? It's just so unconscionable to disrespect the hella long legacy of women who sacrificed for our amazing country," another condemned.

Tucker Carlson sounds like the kind of person who would vote for a guy that called dead veterans "suckers" and "losers" — ProLib 🇺🇦 (@prolibshow) September 8, 2024

"That's deplorable. Tucker Carlson sounds like the kind of person who would vote for a guy that called dead veterans 'suckers' and 'losers,'" one argued, referring to Donald Trump's infamous alleged remarks about veterans. "People who have never served can not be taken seriously when it comes to the military…they are cowards and have no idea what it means to stand for your country," a social media user wrote.

He really said this? It's just so unconscionable to disrespect the hella long legacy of women who sacrificed for our amazing country 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/auUhJnHOu5 — Eco Travel Maps (@EcoTravelMaps) September 8, 2024

This is not the first time Carlson has been schooled for his comments on military women. In 2021 he said, “So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits — pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.” According to The New York Times, John F. Kirby, the press secretary for the Pentagon, publically chastised Carlson for his misogynistic remarks. “What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk-show host or the Chinese military,” Kirby told the press.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

The US Army also sent out a tweet in favor of women serving in the military right after the journalist's demeaning comments. “I will remind everyone that his opinion, which he has a right to, is based on actually zero days of service in the armed forces,” Master Gunnery Sergeant, Scott. H. Stalker, of the Space Command, penned.

My uterus has more combat time than you Tucker. https://t.co/E8oizuD667 — Maggie Seymour (@maggiemaemour) March 10, 2021

“The bottom line is that we value women in our armed forces,” he added. Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran also weighed in, “While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women. Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than."