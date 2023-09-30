Here’s Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Decided to Seek Advice From a Marriage Counselor

One of Hollywood's most famous couples, Justin and Hailey Bieber, have captured the attention of the world with their love story. Their path, however, has not been without its share of difficulties. While they may appear to be picture-perfect in the eyes of the public, the pair decided to seek the advice of a marriage counselor shortly after getting married in September 2018.

Before getting married, Justin had to deal with a major commitment issue. Justin came up about his marriage fears in an interview on The Ellen Show in January 2020. He admitted that pledging to love someone "for better or for worse" had made him uneasy, per The Things. He questioned his capacity to keep his pledges and remain faithful. It took the advice of a marital counselor to help him understand these emotions and comfort him that he could make such a significant commitment to Hailey.

In an interview with GQ in April 2021, Justin discussed the difficulties of their first year of marriage. He admitted that it was "really tough." This stage was distinguished by the reappearance of old traumas and trust concerns. Justin's fear of scaring Hailey away kept him from disclosing his vulnerabilities. Justin struggled with trust in particular. His previous struggles had harmed his self-esteem and judgment. Even trusting Hailey was a challenging process. In therapy, the couple set out to learn healthy communication skills that would keep their personalities from clashing.

Therapy was crucial in Justin's journey to a stronger marriage. During a February 2021 interview on Women's Health UK's Going for Goal podcast, Hailey Bieber freely highlighted the role of counseling in her life. She emphasized how useful it had been, particularly in dealing with the persistent internet harassment she had received. Justin had been under great scrutiny for a longer amount of time due to his celebrity status, giving him a unique knowledge of the difficulties she faced. To deal with the stresses of their public existence, the couple acknowledged the need for professional assistance.

Hailey revealed details about her marriage with Justin in March 2021, highlighting the ongoing process of growth and learning. She agreed that they were both learning new things about each other and themselves. Hailey emphasized their persistent dedication to their relationship, adding that it was not without difficulties. Their high-profile relationship was never guaranteed to be successful, but their shared faith and therapy sessions laid a solid foundation for their marriage. As Hailey remarked, "We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do."

The intense scrutiny and hatred they encountered on social media was one factor that weighed heavily on Hailey. She addressed the emotional toll it took on her in an interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast. Hailey acknowledged experiencing terrible lows in her life and sometimes doubting her will to be here. Hailey entered an intensive therapy program in December 2021, taking a step toward healing.

