Netizens Confused Over Trump's Bizarre Statement of Getting Shot While Buying Bread

Former president Donald Trump recently visited Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell, Michigan to deliver a speech on law and order. Howell has a lengthy history of being associated with the Ku Klux Klan and is recognized as a bastion of White supremacists. According to Raw Story, not elucidating on his strategy to reduce crime in the nation, the Republican leader instead oddly enumerated the dangers of buying bread. "You can't walk across the street to get a loaf of bread. You get shot, you get mugged, and you get raped, whatever it may be. You've seen it. I've seen it," Trump said.

Trump claims you can't walk across the street to get a loaf of bread without getting raped and shot pic.twitter.com/iFUp818Nxl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024

Confused netizens shared their mixed reactions on X. "Happens to me every day. I walk across the street to get a loaf of bread and end up getting raped and shot! How do we go through so much bread! I’m ordering one of those breadmaker machines for the house. Just gonna keep it running 24/7," a user mocked. "You've gotta remember he's giving this speech in the hometown of a KKK Grand Wizard. When I was young, people always told me never to go to Howell Michigan," another argued. "He says this with cops behind him. So is he saying they are doing a terrible job? They look thrilled by it," a person chimed.

You've gotta remember he's giving this speech in the hometown of a KKK Grand Wizard. When I was young, people always told me never to go to Howell Michigan. — Willie Ross Jr. Knee Deep (@RossKneeDeep) August 20, 2024

"It's like they told him to talk about policy and in his brain he thought that meant to talk quietly. He's saying the same crazy stuff just in a 'put you to sleep' voice," a user criticized. Another critic slammed, "This guy’s cognitive state is deteriorating fast. Sad to see. Very old candidate." One however argued that his words held "accurate in New York and most Democrat cities."

He says this with cops behind him.



So is he saying they are doing a terrible job?



They look thrilled by it.. — Swanky (@swankyjohnx) August 20, 2024

During his speech Trump tried to pin the rise in crime rate on Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden. He asserted, “Since Comrade Kamala Harris took office, her administration’s crime statistics show she’s presided over a 43% increase in violent crime. These are all government numbers,” he alleged according to The Guardian. Trump also promised to "take aim at local Marxist district attorneys who don't want to uphold the law."

“Over the past four years, the Marxist Left has waged a vicious war on law enforcement in our country. They’ve taken away the dignity and the spirit and the life of some of these police officers, and that’s why you see– the crime is so out of control in our country,” he further stated. Trump said that the law authorities “have a lot of difficulty with the laws of our land.” Subsequently, he assured, “We’re going to get rid of that difficulty because they shouldn’t have difficulty...our police...We’re going to be guaranteeing immunities.”

The GOP nominee also claimed that Harris has a “pro-crime, anti-police record”. “She repeatedly endorsed defunding the police,” he stressed. “If she ever had a chance, she would do whatever she could to defund the police because that’s where her spirit is, that’s where her heart is, and we can’t have a president like that.” The Harris campaign had previously strongly criticized Trump of visiting Howell.

ICYMI: Donald Trump visited Howell yesterday and refused to condemn a group of white supremacists who marched in his name, chanting "we love Hitler. We love Trump."



Here are the headlines Michiganders are seeing today 👇 pic.twitter.com/nXLz8hzrb2 — Alyssa Bradley (@AlyssaLBradley) August 21, 2024

“The racists and White supremacists who marched in Trump’s name last month in Howell have all watched him praise Hitler, defend neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, and tell far-Right extremists to ‘stand back and stand by.’ Trump’s actions have encouraged them, and Michiganders can expect more of the same when he comes to town next week,” Alyssa Bradley, the Michigan Communications Director, told The Washington Post.