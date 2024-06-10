Netizens Slam Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Trump Never Had a Chance of Being Innocent' Remark

Justice Juan Merchan who presided over former President Donald Trump's New York hush money trial case, recently flagged a social media post by an individual by the name of 'Michael Anderson' who claimed he knew Trump was going to be found guilty as his cousin (a juror in the case) had discussed the case with him. As per BBC, Merchan wrote a letter to the prosecutors and Trump's defense team to brief them on the same. He penned, “Today, the Court became aware of a comment that was posted on the Unified Court System’s public Facebook page and which I now bring to your attention."

The post that read, "My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted," was made a week ago and has since been deleted. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared the news on X without verifying its merit. She tweeted, "The fix was in from the beginning. If true, this is even further proof President Trump never had a chance of being innocent. It was a sham trial from the beginning and the 'guilty' verdict came down from the Deep State and 'the Big Guy.' [Biden]”

As Greene's claims went viral, netizens flocked to weigh in. @CreampieOrDie opined, "'Cousin of Facebook user'...You people are weird, awkward, insufferable, and pathetic." Another user, @MikeRunsMiles, asserted, "Yeah that's false. This woman is in Congress and spreads every conspiracy theory she sees. She needs to be expelled ASAP."

Chiming in, user @ChidiNwatu echoed, "It’s a hoax/troll, Marge. Stop trying to make fetch happen." In a similar vein, @HOMERBELLE mocked, "Yep. Had 'suitable' judges, jurors flown in and 'appointed' to make sure they got the 'right' verdict" while @DianneCallaha16 warned, "You post so much conspiracy. It would be wise to verify before posting nonsense. The post was fake."

Merchan didn't reveal details about whether authorities are looking into the post or if he intends to take any action. His letter also did not disclose the date of when it was posted. Meanwhile, as the news made headlines, Anderson before deleting his claims laughed it off by declaring himself a 'professional shit poster'. He wrote, “Take it easy…I’m a professional shitposter" and outlined its definition. According to Huff Post, he wrote, "In Internet culture, shitposting or trash posting is the act of using an online forum or social media page to post content that is of ‘aggressively, ironically, and trollishly poor quality’. Shitposts are generally intentionally designed to derail discussions or cause the biggest reaction with the least effort. It may even sometimes be orchestrated as part of a coordinated flame war to render a website unusable by its regular visitors.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Justin Sullivan

As per Politico, some conservatives were swiftly incensed by Merchan's decision to notify attorneys on Friday afternoon. They interpreted the letter as evidence that Trump's conviction in the hush money case was somehow compromised. The court had given the jury strict instructions not to discuss the case with anybody while the trial was in progress.