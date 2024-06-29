Netizens Roast Donald Trump for ‘Black Jobs’ Remark at Virginia Rally: ‘What in the World…’

Former President Donald Trump faced a fierce backlash on social media following his controversial remarks at a rally in Chesapeake, Virginia. Speaking to his supporters on Friday, Trump reiterated his claims that President Joe Biden's administration has failed to create new jobs for Americans, instead alleging that migrants are taking away 'Black jobs' and 'Hispanic jobs.' This rhetoric, widely condemned as racist, sparked an outpouring of criticism online.

As per Raw Story, Trump’s comments were part of a broader narrative in which he took credit for several initiatives aimed at minority communities, such as criminal justice reform and the support of historically Black colleges and universities. He said, "All of our new jobs have gone to illegal aliens. You know that?"

We got the Donald Trump from 2020’s Nashville debate this evening and that may have overshadowed some of the crazy things that were said. I still want to know what a “Black job” is pic.twitter.com/5P5DwYZy8o — Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) June 28, 2024

However, his remarks did not sit well with many. Netizens were quick to react to Donald’s comments. One user wrote, “We got the Donald Trump from 2020’s Nashville debate this evening and that may have overshadowed some of the crazy things that were said. I still want to know what a “Black job” is.” Another user added, “Black ppl everywhere want to know what a "Black job" is former President, current felon Donald Trump.”

Trump: …”the Blacks” and “black jobs”



Black People: pic.twitter.com/3sb7UjHDCS — 🇵🇦Dr. Ronald Gamble | Theoretical Astrophysicist (@Dr_Gamble21) June 28, 2024

In agreement, someone else wrote, “Racist loser Donald Trump just said “immigrants are taking Black jobs” ?? What in the world is a Black job, and what about these jobs makes him think migrants are “taking” them? His supporters get it + they love it. Now on to 30 secs for the climate crisis. Just cooked. This ain't it.”

Black ppl everywhere want to know what a "Black job" is former President, current felon Donald Trump. #DebateNight #Debates2024 pic.twitter.com/axejDjMLVt — Jomari Peterson 🔺 (@Jomari_P) June 28, 2024

Someone else slammed him and remarked, “The use of "Black Jobs" by Donald Trump is highly concerning. Employment should be based on skills and merit, not racial labels. Let's focus on creating equal opportunities for all Americans without divisive language.” One user echoed a similar sentiment and tweeted, “And now Donald Trump is making up statistics that “20 million immigrants” are “taking away Black jobs.""

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Justin Sullivan

As per NBC News, Trump’s rhetoric has been labeled as racist to appeal to his conservative base, seemingly aiming to sow division among different communities. He remarked, "They're taking Black jobs now and it could be 18, it could be 19, and even 20 million people. They're taking Black jobs, and they're taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven't seen it yet, but you're going to see something that's going to be the worst in our history."

Racist loser Donald Trump just said “immigrants are taking Black jobs” ?? What in the world is a Black job and what about these jobs makes him think migrants are “taking” them? His supporters get it + they love it.



Now on to 30 secs for climate crisis

Just cooked

This aint it — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) June 28, 2024

Critics argued that his statements were not only misleading but harmful, spiking stereotypes and fostering an atmosphere of intolerance. Despite Trump’s claims, data does not support the notion that immigrants are disproportionately taking jobs that would otherwise go to Black or Hispanic Americans.

The use of "Black Jobs" by Donald Trump is highly concerning. Employment should be based on skills and merit, not racial labels. Let's focus on creating equal opportunities for all Americans without divisive language. #PresidentialDebate2024 #debate — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) June 28, 2024

Employment data shows that Black workers have made gains under both the Trump and Biden administrations. Under Trump, the unemployment rate for Black Americans fell to 5.3% in September 2019, a record low at the time. This rate dropped further to 4.8% in April 2023 under Biden's administration, marking a new low.

And now Donald Trump is making up statistics that “20 million immigrants” are “taking away Black jobs”#BidenTrumpDebate pic.twitter.com/aG1zynrcML — (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author 📚❤️‍🔥🤘🏻 (@taradublinrocks) June 28, 2024

Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the NAACP, emphasized the need for unity rather than division: "There's no such thing as a Black job or a white job. They're hardworking Americans who are seeking to have quality jobs, and that should be the goal of this conversation."