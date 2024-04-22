Lawyer Alleges 80% of Americans Believe Donald Trump Is Unfairly Treated and Last Election Was 'Stolen'

In a dramatic courtroom confrontation, once Donald Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, stirred controversy by claiming that a prominent portion of the country views the trials against the former president as unfair. Blanche’s statements came during a hearing in New York, where he also claimed that half of the United States believes the 2020 election was "stolen." During the bombshell hearing, Blanche made bold assertions about public opinion regarding Trump’s legal battles. He argued that “80 percent of the country think there’s some level of extreme unfairness in the criminal justice system and what’s happening to President Trump.”

As per Daily Mail, Blanche’s remarks were part of a heated debate over jury selection in a hush-money case involving Stormy Daniels, where Trump faces allegations of paying $130,000 to silence an affair allegation before the 2016 election. Blanche exclaimed, “We can’t ignore the elephant in the room. He was the Republican President of the United States for four years. He’s being tried by a Democratic District Attorney. Whether we like it or not the jurors’ political affiliation has to be something we understand. What we want to know and what they want to know is do you like President Trump?”

The courtroom drama extended beyond Blanche’s claims about public opinion. Prosecutors raised contentious questions during jury selection, including questions about media consumption habits and beliefs about the 2020 election. They wanted to know if potential jurors watched shows hosted by conservative figures like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, as well as if they believed the election was "stolen." Blanche objected to these questions, arguing that they could bias the jury against Trump.

Outside the courtroom, Trump’s rhetoric had also fueled rumors. Back then, in another event, Trump grabbed attention with his warning of a "bloodbath" if he's not re-elected. As per the reports of NBC News, he exclaimed, “If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected.”

He further added, “Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories. If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.”