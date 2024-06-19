Netizens Worried Over Recent Video of Trump Walking Down a Flight of Stairs: "There is Something Wrong"

Former President Donald Trump was recently spotted descending the stairs of an airplane with utmost caution. In a viral video posted on X, the Republican leader can be seen clinging to the railing, as the press waited for him on the tarmac. Trump was headed to the Turning Point Action's (TPA) convention in Michigan.

As per Indy100, critics ridiculed him for his slow walk and questioned his physical agility. Editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch, Ron Filipkowski, trolled, "Look how intensely focused he is on not screwing this up because this is so important to him. Staring down the whole time while gripping that railing. Then you can see how proud he is of his accomplishment at the bottom."

Look how intensely focused he is on not screwing this up because this is so important to him. Staring down the whole time while gripping that railing. Then you can see how proud he is of his accomplishment at the bottom. pic.twitter.com/5jMreOEuRG — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 16, 2024

Netizens weighed in with mixed reactions. A user, @rloewe65, pointed out, "There is something seriously wrong with his right leg. Watch how he practically flings it out in front of him as he steps down, compared to the left leg." Another user, @letsgohawksgpg echoed, "Yeah but look how he lurches to the right when he gets on the ground. That right leg of his is munted."

In a similar vein, @ArtCandee, chimed, "Trump’s going so slow too, yet he makes fun of Biden for going deliberately because of his neuropathy," while a user, @jinxmom, argued, "Folks with dementia have issues processing depth perception...Catch the small stagger at the first steps of the stairs."

There is something seriously wrong with his right leg. Watch how he practically flings it out in front of him as he steps down compared to the left leg. — Ray Loewe (@rloewe65) June 16, 2024

MAGA supporters however defended Trump. @EBrianRose voiced, "I have vertigo from taking mefloquine during deployments. I hold on tightly when walking downstairs. And I couldn’t care less if you want to make fun of me for it." @john_luna1 reasoned, "I'm 60 years old, and I hang on to the railing when I'm walking up and downstairs. I feel more confident when I do that. It's part of getting old." Meanwhile, a user @ruskythemuscle suggested, "Going nonstop for weeks. Man needs to take a week off to rejuvenate the body."

In response to the video, Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump, forwarded Newsweek an email including links to other posts on X that included President Joe Biden's stumbles when getting on and off an aircraft. One of the viral videos showing Biden tripping as he boarded Air Force One was released on X by RNC Research in March 2023.

Watch out for the stairs! pic.twitter.com/Qo7faNqRfS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2023

Interestingly, in November 2023, Trump's physician, Bruce Aronwald, released a note claiming, "President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity while maintaining a rigorous schedule."

As per Reuters, the fitness report was released right when Biden was ringing in his 81st birthday, "His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional," Aronwald added.

The New Jersey doctor assured, "[Trump] is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy lifestyle for years to come."