Chicago Rapper Gets Donald Trump’s Tattoo on His Leg as Merchandise Boosts Donations

Chicago rapper Bandman Kevo, known as Kevin Ford, has showcased his allegiance to former President Donald Trump in an unconventional way – by tattooing Trump's iconic mugshot on his leg. The 35-year-old tattoo artist revealed the tattooing process on Instagram, revealing the detailed ink of Trump's mugshot. The tattoo was accompanied by the phrase 'Make America Great Again' on his leg.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Family Isn’t ‘Worried’ About Him Going to Jail: “Do Not Plan to Be Involved”

According to Daily Mail, artist Gabriel Gonzalez from a studio in Hollywood, Florida, eagerly shared photos and videos of the making of artwork by Ford. The work was loved and became viral for immense talent. Captioning his post on Instagram with a choice between 'Make America Great Again' or 'Sleepy Joe' (a reference to President Joe Biden), Ford appeared to invite commentary and conversation around his bold choice. In one video, he repeatedly chants the MAGA slogan to the camera.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Rapper Bandman Kevo got a tattoo of President Donald Trump's mugshot. pic.twitter.com/xzM5IRwiEA — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 30, 2023

The support for Trump has grown ever since the widely covered indictment sold like hotcakes. In response, Trump's own campaign team has chimed in to sell the merchandise in order to promote the former US President. The campaign's website is now retailing items such as T-shirts, mugs, beverage coolers, and bumper stickers, all adorned with the slogan 'NEVER SURRENDER'.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Also Read: Donald Trump Raises Over $9m Since Georgia Mugshot Release: “Single Greatest Fundraising Day Ever”

Independent creators also seem to take advantage of this trend by crafting merchandise both in support and criticism of the Republican and business mogul. Ex-president Trump's mugshot is getting all the fame on hats, t-shirts, and mugs making him the famous politician who is planning to run for the next elections. Notably, visual artist Chris Veal, known as Caveal, created a mural in Atlanta depicting Trump with a speech bubble stating 'M.A.G.A. My ass got arrested', showcasing a more satirical take on the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BandMan Kevo (@bandman_kevo)

Also Read: Search Warrant Issued for Donald Trump’s Twitter Account for Investigation Of The Capitol Attack

Supporters of Trump have enthusiastically shared images of themselves donning T-shirts featuring the mugshot, further fueling the trend. A bakery in Fulton County, Georgia, even managed to attract attention by designing cookies adorned with Trump's mugshot, which quickly sold out. In response to high demand, the bakery has launched online sales for the cookies, albeit for a limited period. The Trump campaign has a staggering $7.1 million in donations since the release of the historic mugshot per the reports of Daily Mail. Additionally, they received $4.18 million in the form of funds that are said to have been earned on a single day by the campaigners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BandMan Kevo (@bandman_kevo)

Despite facing a fourth arrest this year and gaining a mugshot, the 77-year-old former President continues to lead among Republican contenders, according to a recent national poll by InsiderAdvantage. Vivek Ramaswamy, who garnered attention for his performance in a debate largely absent of Trump, was the fourth one in the run with only 7 percent of the total supporters.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Is Unfit for Office Under 14th Amendment, Says Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin

Donald Trump Faces Pre-trial Detention Amid Criminal Indictments Over Lack of Self-Control