Netizens Question Employee Who Wrote Scathing Comment— Alongside 'F*CK Donald Trump’ — on Sandwich

Abortion is one of the most sensitive issues in the country, and with the partisan divide, things can get quite heated. Additionally, former President Donald Trump has changed his stand on abortion from time to time. However, since his 2016 campaign, he has been a strong critic of abortion rights. Having taken up such a position has also garnered a lot of loathing for him. Recently, a viral news story has captured everyone’s attention. An employee of sandwich chain Jimmy John’s wrote, “Abortion is health care. F*ck Donald Trump,” on sandwich wrappers and gave it to customers. This has led to different reactions from the internet community.

An X user shared a video of this and wrote, "Jimmy John’s Now Allows Their Employees To Harass Customers & Write ‘Abortion is health care. F*ck Donald Trump’ On People’s Sandwiches If They Wear Trump Hats! SHARE THIS!" In the video, the person also questioned Jimmy John's: "Is it appropriate for your employees to be this political? They can write political slogans on food. To me that's crazy." He also said, "Employees of a corporation should not be doing this to their customers."

Another user reshared the video and said, “One more company Jimmy John's to never ever eat at again! This is unbelievable if they're writing that on the sandwich they're probably spitting in the food or whatever." A third user with a similar stance wrote, "This Jimmy John's in Ybor City, Tampa needs to get boycotted until they fire this employee who served up a sandwich that this great MAGA customer can't feel comfortable isn't tainted. Writing threatening messages on people's sandwiches isn't acceptable!"

However, one user questioned the person in the video and said, "Did this guy not see Jimmy John's employee writing on his sandwich as he was doing it?" The person further asked, "Why did he pay for it, bring it home, then complain? He could have told him to keep it and take a stand right then & there."

Another user chimed in and said, "If your biggest problem in life is you don’t like what the Jimmy John’s people are writing on your sandwich wrapping, you need to get a hobby." A third user jokingly said, "While I agree this is inappropriate, driving from Auburndale to Ybor to yell at Jimmy John’s for a minimum wage employee writing on some other guy’s sandwich wrapper is wild 🤣."

Earlier in April this year, speaking about the ban on abortion rights, Trump said, “The states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land. Now, it’s up to the states to do the right thing," as reported by AP News. Meanwhile, other opponents of abortion, like the group called Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, criticized Trump in April this year. As reported by The Hill, it said, “We are deeply disappointed in President Trump’s position. Unborn children and their mothers deserve national protections and national advocacy from the brutality of the abortion industry."