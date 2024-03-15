Jill Biden Joins Hands With Christina Aguilera for Abortion Rights Campaign

First Lady Jill Biden and American singing sensation Christina Aguilera recently joined hands to raise their voice for the abortion rights of women. With the upcoming elections in the country, social issues, especially in sync with women and their rights, have had a huge impact on the electoral results.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

"It was shocking and devastating. From state to state, abortion bans went into effect, threatening the health and lives of women across the country," Biden said commenting on the 2022 ruling made by the Supreme Court which stripped away the constitutional protections for abortion according to The Hill. Aguilera followed Biden saying, "While also threatening doctors with prosecution for simply doing their jobs. And now, extremists are even threatening the right to access IVF and contraception for so many families."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

With more than one in three American women of reproductive age currently living under an abortion ban, Biden and Aguilera sounded the alarm about the potential ramifications of a federal abortion ban. Advocating the personal rights for women Biden added, "Secrecy, shame, punishment, danger, even death. Extremists are working harder than ever to drag us back to a past we thought was long over." Lashing out at the draconian judgment, the Genie in a Bottle hitmaker stated, "I will not let my daughter live in a world where politicians make decisions about her body."

BREAKING: First Lady Jill Biden teamed up with Christina Aguilera to encourage Americans to vote and protect reproductive freedoms. Retweet to ensure all Americans see this.pic.twitter.com/Ql6iNgPYOi — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) March 13, 2024

Displayed on the screen was the staggering statistic: over one-third of American women of reproductive age are currently subject to abortion bans following the landmark ruling of Roe v. Wade being overturned. This warning coincides with the Biden-Harris reelection campaign gearing up to face former President Trump in the upcoming November election. Trump has made overturning Roe v. Wade a significant focal point of President Biden's campaign. "This November, our reproductive rights will be on the ballot in all 50 states. Together, we need to stop a national abortion ban," emphasized Biden in the video.

📲| Christina Aguilera via Instagram



"Thank you Dr. Jill Biden for allowing me to be a part of such an important initiative." pic.twitter.com/PZOCN1Ct7G — Xtina ⚡︎ Daily | VOLTAIRE 💎 (@XtinaHQ) March 14, 2024

Biden and Aguilera provided resources to help in verifying voter registration. Additionally, they have taken steps to protect women's rights. Recently, President Biden's campaign initiated 'Women for Biden-Harris,' a nationwide drive spearheaded by Jill Biden to rally female voters. Following the significant role played by women in securing Biden's 2020 victory, his campaign aims to once again leverage their collective influence.

Womens rights are on the ballot. VOTE. — вRι α. (@KARMASABLEEP) March 13, 2024

"Women put Joe in the White House four years ago, and women will do it again. In our communities, women are the organizers, the planners, and the mobilizers. We get things done. That's exactly why we're launching ‘Women for Biden' now because when women organize, we win," the FLOTUS said in a statement. The upcoming elections have been heavily influenced by the presence of former President Trump, who remains a strong advocate against abortion rights.