Netizens Hail North West as 'Favorite Kardashian' After She Steals the Show Dancing for Paparazzi

To say that North West would surpass the Kardashians in fame would be an understatement, given her immensely loved presence online and offline. As such, the preteen stole the spotlight with her moves during an outing with mom Kim Kardashian in front of the paparazzi. The 10-year-old, dubbed "mini-Kanye," showed off her sassy moves in a recent video. that netizens couldn't get enough of.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

Fans couldn't stop gushing over North and her confidence as she carelessly grooved for the paps. An Instagram user, @jaz1980, declared, "Never thought I would have a favorite Kardashian, thanks North." Another fan, @jaagaban_of_nigeria, echoed, "NORTH is really my favorite too. She does her own thing in her own way, she doesn't care." A third fan, @lil_qt_me_annag, commented, "North is the Kardashian we never knew we needed!! North for the win!!!" A fourth Instagram user, @marianweidijk, admired, "Really love that kiddo to see her having her own identity. No bullshit, you go North." The rest of the users compared her to her controversial and equally carefree father, Kanye West.

@mariiiilanaee said, "She's a WEST baby try again." Another Instagram fan, @monibarnes1, affirmed, "She's a West for sure!" "That she is," agreed @jaz1980. Meanwhile, @mywildthoughts69, corrected, "North isn't a Kardashian; she is a WEST." And, @hizstink, raved, "Right, She's a vibe." While the eldest of the four kids grabbed all the eyeballs, the SKIMS mogul seemed horrified by her daughter's wild antics, and fans enjoyed her "helplessness" in the comment section. A social media fan, @hizstink, laughed, "She drives Kim crazy. It's hilarious to watch." Another fan, @londacamp1982, joked, "Kim said she is not with me, we love North!"

@pepperaka quipped, "North keeping Kim on her toes." Another fan, @ghostedkillers, sympathized, "Look at Kim's face like here we go again."@across_la added, "Hahaha, I love North, lol. Poor Kim, she has met her match. You know she has her hands full." @sheya_vs_she saw eye to eye, "Kim be so over it." @kazibrown concluded, "Kim can't stand it you can tell."

This video was a rather pleasant encounter of North with the paparazzi. Previously, the 10-year-old confronted the photographers and asked, "Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" as she exited Ferdi restaurant in Paris on July 5, 2022, per OK! Magazine. She was out and about with her billionaire mother, cousin Cici Bussey, and her friend, Ryan Romulus.

The eager pap responded, "We love you! Because you're so famous. We love you North!" while the preteen walked past them. The same year, North graced the front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Couture Week alongside her glamorous mother. The camera first panned at the 43-year-old, and then it focused on North, who held up the sign with the word "STOP!"

most memeable collection of the year goes to jean paul gaultier fw22 couture for the iconic north west “stop” sign pointed at paparazzi pic.twitter.com/IcWZeS68Po — Hunter (@highendhomo) December 18, 2022

Later, Kardashian shared a photo slide from the show on Instagram along with the video of the preteen holding up the sign and clarified, "For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show."