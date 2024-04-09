Netizens Go Wild Over Older Clip of Kourtney Kardashian Being Told "Scott's Never Gonna Marry You"

The internet is ablaze once again as a clip of Jonathan Cheban, a close friend of Kourtney Kardashian, resurfaced on Twitter. In the clip, Cheban can be heard saying, "Scott's never gonna marry you," to Kardashian, which has reignited discussions about the tumultuous relationship between Kardashian and her ex-partner Disick after intense retrospection among fans.

Many people reacted to this video. One user said, "Scott’s never gonna marry you" and what did Scott do??? Never marry her." "Here’s where you truly see Kim hating her sister. Cos my sister could be working on my last nerve but no one is telling my sister shit like this. Ever. Not in front of me anyway", said another user. A different person said, "The way Kim didn’t say anything like she really hate her."

Kim and Khloe both not stepping in to defend her is not it. Idc how mad you are at your sibling you should never let your friend talk to them like that. Also him saying “pregnant doing nothing” as if going through pregnancy isn’t one of the most taxing things to go through. — K.Angelina (@kailin_angelina) April 8, 2024

Lots of people thought Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian didn't support their sister because they went along with what Cheban said. Some said Kim and Khloe not standing up for Kourtney isn't right and pointed out that no matter how upset one is with their sibling, they shouldn't let friends talk badly to them. In a similar vein, one user on X stated, "I’m sorry, I’m not sitting there and letting ANYBODY speak to my sister like that whether we’re beefing or not." Someone else expressed, "Ain’t nobody I employee or am friends with going to drag my sister in my presence."

Kim and Khloé didn't say anything to defend Kourtney because they both agree with everything Jonathan said pic.twitter.com/uLbCy2tsvx — keke thee alien superstar 🌋 (@LOKISPACEGEMS) April 8, 2024

Their relationship saga has been a focal point of the reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians for many years. From the highs of romance to the lows of heartbreak, their story has captivated audiences worldwide. Despite being together for nine years and sharing three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, the couple never took the plunge into married life.

Reports suggest that early in their relationship, the pair contemplated eloping in Las Vegas. However, familial advice steered Kardashian away from this decision. Despite Scott's proposal in 2011, which was declined by Kourtney, the marriage never seemed to be a priority for the couple. Kourtney cited her contentment with the status quo and her hesitance towards marriage as reasons for declining Scott's proposal.

As mentioned by The list, the couple faced numerous challenges, with Scott's erratic behavior and substance abuse issues being significant factors contributing to their eventual breakup in 2015. A turning point in their relationship occurred when Scott was photographed with stylist Chloe Bartoli during a vacation in Monte Carlo, leading to Kourtney ending the relationship. In a candid moment during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she admitted that if it weren't for the reality show, they might still be together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Despite their separation, the topic of reconciliation often arises, as evidenced by discussions within the Kardashian family and among fans. During the final season of the reality show, Kourtney expressed her frustration with the constant speculation surrounding her relationship with Scott. She disclosed her weariness with family members, consistently bringing up the possibility of rekindling their romance, indicating that private discussions between her and Disick often get overshadowed by external chatter.