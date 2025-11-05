‘Nero Would Be Proud’— Hillary Clinton Blasts Trump for Withholding SNAP Benefits During Shutdown

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton recently compared President Donald Trump to an infamous Roman emperor. Her statement comes as Trump refuses to restore SNAP benefits amid the shutdown.

The former first lady wrote on X, “This is the president of the United States taking a break from gold-and-marble interior renovations to say he’ll defy a court order to feed hungry Americans.” Clinton, 78, ended the scathing remark with “Nero would be proud.”

The former presidential candidate’s comment was accompanied by a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post. “SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous term in office, (Due to the fact that they were haphazardly “handed” to anyone for the asking, as opposed to just those in need, which is the purpose of SNAP!), will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” he wrote earlier in the day.

To give you an idea about the comparison, Emperor Nero was born as Nero Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus. He was the fifth emperor of Rome and was widely known for his extravagant life and debauchery. Nero is also infamous for being involved in the burning of Rome and the persecution of Christians; however, these claims are based on doubtful evidence.

He had tasted power at the tender age of 16 and had promised Rome that he would reform the empire. This was ultimately defined by cruelty and extravagance. Nero turned out to be a tyrant after the demise of his key advisors, Burrus and Seneca.

Historians have reported that Nero transformed into an extremely tyrannical and erratic ruler. It was after the death of the advisors that he started the persecution of Christians. Experts even say that he was responsible for the killing of his own wife and other rivals.

After numerous revolts, the emperor was declared the enemy of the state by the Senate, and he eventually fled Rome. He later took his own life by stabbing himself when he was in hiding and being chased.

President Trump was slammed by critics after he boasted about his newly renovated Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. His magnificent revamp comes when millions of Americans are struggling to find food due to the government shutdown.

“I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an Art Deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

“I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there,” he added. He followed the original post with several others sharing photos of the newly updated space, showing off the “highly polished, Statuary marble!”

Earlier this month, President Trump boasted about renovating the room. “The bathroom was done by the Truman family a long time ago and done in green tile, and it’s done as — in a style that was not exactly Abe Lincoln,” Trump said. “It’s a style that is not good … it is actually art deco and art deco doesn’t go with 1850 and civil wars.”