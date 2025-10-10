Neil Young Announces He’s Pulling His Music From Amazon After Criticizing Company’s Support for Trump

Neil Young has decided to withdraw his music from Amazon. The singer criticised Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for his support of the Trump administration in a lengthy rant. He also encouraged people to buy local and support their own community instead of contributing to the company’s revenue.

Young released a statement in which he urged people to “do the right thing.” He asked people to boycott major corporations and buy locally instead. “Forget Amazon and Whole Foods. Forget Facebook. Buy local. Buy direct,” the announcement read.

In the statement posted on the Neil Young Archives website, he went on to add how Bezos supported the Trump government and not its consumers. The Harvest Moon singer suggested that the “time was here.” Young also informed his fans that he would be pulling his music from Amazon.

“Soon my music will not be there. It is easy to buy local. Support your community. Go to the local store,” he wrote. He urged people to stop going to big corporations, which he accused of selling out America. The artist pointed out how everyone is going to have to give up something to save America from the “Corporate Control Age.”

Neil Young announced plans to remove his music from Amazon in an effort to encourage his listeners to shop local: “Bezos supports this government. It does not support you or me.” “Forget Amazon and Whole Foods. Forget Facebook. It is easy to buy local. Support your community.… pic.twitter.com/VV42j63rVl — Variety (@Variety) October 10, 2025

The 79-year-old noted how the big corporations “need” consumers to buy from them. He then addressed the government shutdown and added how they, along with it, have shut down “your income, your safety, your family’s health security.”

Young spoke about how pressing it is to “Take America Back together.” He noted how the only way to do that is to stop buying from big corporations and buy locally. “Do the right thing. Show who you are,” he concluded.

The specifics of the singer’s plan of boycotting Amazon aren’t clear. He hasn’t yet made it clear if his music will be taken off Amazon’s streaming platform or if the corporation will lose rights to distribute the physical albums. The singer seems to be firm in his decision to boycott major corporations following his exit from Instagram and Facebook.

This isn’t the singer’s first rodeo, either. Young previously pulled his music from Spotify in protest. The move came after he accused The Joe Rogan Experience podcast of spreading misinformation about vaccines.

“My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at Spotify,” he acknowledged in 2o24. He justified staying on the two streaming platforms by saying that if he quit those two, it would leave his music lovers “very little streaming outlet.”