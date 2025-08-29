Trump Branded a Billionaire Fascist by Neil Young!

There’s barely a day that goes by when someone famous doesn’t take a swipe at Trump, and today it’s the turn of veteran rocker Neil Young.

The Canadian songbird has made no bones about his loathing of Trump; he once tried to sue him using his songs at his rallies, but later dropped the lawsuit.

In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find an artist who hasn’t got a little emotional when they’ve learned that Trump has been using their songs to work the crowds and do that little creepy dance he does.

Yet branding Trump as “the worst president in the history of our great country” isn’t enough for Young. He wants to immortalise his loathing of the big man in song.

And so he’s finally penned a tune in honour of his absolute hatred of the boss dog in the White House.

Named “Big Crime” and featuring Young’s backing band the Chrome Hearts, the song throws plenty of shade on Trump’s tenancy as the ruler of the free world.

Posted on Young’s YouTube channel, the song is a mocking play on Trump zero zero-tolerance approach to crime in Washington DC whilst commenting on the President’s legal difficulties.

Young snarls during the verses, “Don’t need no fascist rules / don’t want no fascist schools / don’t want soldiers walking on the streets,” Young sings. “Got to get the fascists out / got to clean the White House out … no more money to the fascists, the billionaire fascists”.

And during the chorus, he sings, “There’s big crime in DC at the White House,”

The Guardian reports that the lyrics directly reference the fact that earlier this month, Trump declared a “crime emergency” in DC.

He took over the reins of the police force and sent in national guard troops to quell what he called “a precipitous rise in violent crime.”

This came hot on the heels of the city’s police department and US Attorney Matthew Graves announcing that crime was the lowest it had been in the area for 30 years.

Young also uses the song to mock Trump’s famous “make America great again” slogan, by singing, “No more great again.”

Trump is no stranger to being savaged by rock legends.

Earlier this year, Bruce Springsteen was in Trump’s firing line after The Boss called The President “corrupt” and incompetent.”

Calling Springsteen a “Pushy, obnoxious jerk,” Trump got his payback by ordering people to make videos of him knocking Springsteen over with golf balls.

In Springsteen’s defence, Young snarled at the time, “Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruing America. I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us.”

He added, “That’s your problem, Trump. Stop thinking about what rockers are saying. Think about saving America from the mess you made.”

Earlier this year, Young also voiced concerns that when he goes to tour in Europe, Trump will ban him from re-entering the United States.

He explained, “When I go to play music in Europe, if I talk about Donald J Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminium blanket.”

Young has once again baited the bull, and the world waits to see if Trump has the horns or stomach for another joust with an ageing rocker!