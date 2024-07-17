Natalie Portman Reveals How Rihanna Helped Her Heal Through Her Divorce With Benjamin Millepied

In July of last year, Natalie Portman discreetly filed for divorce from her husband of eleven years, Benjamin Millepied, a director and choreographer. The divorce was formalized in February of 2024 in France, where the pair resides with their two children, 12-year-old Aleph and 7-year-old Amalia. As per The US Sun, Portman recently opened up about her difficult time period while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that Rihanna played a major role in her healing process. "I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad b****," she said. "It was exactly what I needed. It was a formative moment in my life," she added.

.@rihanna helped Natalie Portman deal with her divorce by telling her she's "one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood" 😂 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/DB7g2fkOId — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 16, 2024

The Black Swan actress was referring to her fan girl moment with the Umbrella hitmaker in January, during Paris Fashion Week, the two ran into each other outside of the Dior Haute Couture event. According to People, a hearty embrace preceded gushing praise for one another in the now-viral video, which Bustle posted on Instagram. “I love you,” Portman can be seen telling Rihanna in the video, who enthusiastically responded: “I am a f---ing fan.” “You are one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood. Forever,” the Diamonds songstress added. Portman then gushed, “Are you kidding me? I’m gonna faint. I’m gonna black out.” She continued, “I love you and I listen to your music all the time… you’re just such a queen. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bustle (@bustle)

Portman later shared the sweet moment on her Instagram with an endearing caption, “Still not over this… 🥹”. Meanwhile, the Oscar winner never made an official announcement about her divorce from her ex-husband. An insider with knowledge of the matter at the time stated that Millepied's affair had been revealed as the main reason for their breakup. They told Us Weekly, "After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs.”

Another insider stated: “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.” There were rumors that Natalie was "willing" to make an effort to mend their relationship and trust since she didn't want their two children to grow up in a "broken home." But according to a different source, who seemed to contradict this, Natalie wasn't sure she could reconstruct what they had, and the choreographer "regrets" his adultery.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Roy Rochlin

"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," a close friend of the couple told People back then. "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work." "Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children," the insider concluded. "She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."