Beyoncé Mentions Jay-Z’s Adultery Scandal in an Upgraded Version of Dolly Parton’s Hit 'Jolene'

Beyoncé went down memory lane recalling the times she dreaded as the music icon, Dolly Parton's upgraded version of Jolene hit the chords. The latest country record from American superstar Beyoncé, titled Cowboy Carter, sees her delving into personal narratives once again, notably addressing the mystery woman she previously mentioned in her track Sorry, where rumors of infidelity in her marriage to Jay-Z were discussed.

In a tasteful move, Beyoncé, who recently scored a chart-topping hit with the single Texas Hold ’Em, enlisted the legendary Parton to add depth to her storytelling. According to Mirror, Parton makes an appearance on the 27-track record, referencing lyrics from her iconic 1973 song Jolene.

With Parton's gracious permission, Beyoncé has skillfully reimagined Jolene on her new record, infusing it with her trademark fire and intensity. While Parton's rendition was more subdued, Beyoncé's version exudes fierceness, with her delivery carrying a hint of snarl. In her rendition, Beyoncé skillfully adjusts the lyrics, subtly reflecting upon her personal journey, notably her longstanding marriage of 16 years to Jay-Z.

The pop star went on to sing, "The games you’re playing, nothing new, I know you don’t want no heat with me, Jolene. We have been deep in love for twenty years. I raised them, man, I raised his kids. And I know my man, better than he knows himself." In her latest project, Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé, seen with Jay-Z, collaborated with a notable lineup including Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, and Post Malone.

The album highlights Beyoncé's versatility as she seamlessly incorporates country elements into her distinctive style. Tracks such as II Hands II Heaven, Alligator Tears, and II Most Wanted featuring Miley Cyrus showcase Beyoncé's heartfelt and honest lyricism.

There’s a strong chance Beyoncé’s upcoming act ii country album will contain a cover of “Jolene” by Dolly Parton pic.twitter.com/b7wxncLFIo — COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 (@B7Album) February 13, 2024

Bodyguard, another standout track, seems to address lingering rumors of infidelity, with Beyoncé aiming to put them to rest once and for all with her powerful vocals. To shut the rumors she sang, "I’ll defend you in the gossip. You know how people like to start s**t. I don’t like the way she’s looking at you. Somebody better hold me back. Turning tears for a double and tang, I’m about to lose it, turn around and John Wayne now."

Beyoncé has released her new album, #COWBOYCARTER which features collaborations from Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Post Malone & more.



Stream: https://t.co/60XO3zULjO pic.twitter.com/dODJm90DzW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2024

While singing Spaghetti, the singer warned the listeners with hints in her lyrics that went like, "They call me the captain, the catwalk assassin. Would name on that’s snapping, then here comes the yapping. All of the snitching, and all of this bitching. Just a fishing expedition, a dumb ambition in the kitchen. C**ty, country, petty, petty, petty. All the same to me, Plain Jane, spaghetti."

As with Beyoncé's recent releases, Cowboy Carter is likely to provoke differing opinions. Tracks like Ya Ya, with its nod to The Beach Boys' Good Vibrations, and Sweet Honey Buckin', exemplify this narrative powerfully.