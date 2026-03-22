Nancy Mace Under Fire for Skipping TSA Line While Workers Face Hardship

Nancy Mace has found herself in a pickle after using her power to move to the front of the line for her flight. Netizens are fuming, especially after the shutdown of the TSA, which has led to long lines.

According to a video circulating on X, Mace tends to spare herself the trouble of standing in long lines. She used her position to receive privileged treatment from the Transportation Security Administration, where a staff member personally escorted her to the front of the line for her flight.

Congress (both parties) don’t care about the @TSA delays… because they literally don’t affect them. Personally escorts to the front of the line. pic.twitter.com/EeuLqzy0UG — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) March 18, 2026

The video went viral on social media, gaining over 1 million views, with netizens lambasting her actions. A user wrote, “This is so wrong. All our leadership is doing it. These people do not care. They’ll say they need to get home. But so does everyone else in line. We pay your salaries and this is how you treat everyday Americans?”

Another user added, “You didn’t expect her to stand in line with the little people, did you? They always exempt themselves from the agony they placed on everybody else.” A third user chimed in, “And Congress pays themselves when they shut down the government.” Another user wrote, “Stop escorting this scum,” tagging the official social media handle of the TSA.

Lastly, a user tweeted, “If they were required to wait in line, we still wouldn’t have shut down.” One of the primary reasons behind the backlash is that DHS has been shut down, putting a financial strain on staff members, who are working without pay, as per CBS News.

The media outlet obtained the department’s internal statistics, finding that over 300 employees had left the agency. Moreover, call-out rates have increased to double-digit percentages at some airports across the country. Since they are understaffed, the screening process has become more complex.

In a separate report from KHOU 11, flyers faced unusually long waits in the security line that stretched for five to six hours. As a result, traveling became a nightmare for passengers. Since they are working at reduced capacity with little to no paychecks, staffers are struggling to make ends meet.

As this DHS shutdown stretches on, airports have started asking for donations for TSA workers who continue to work without being paid. “The community is really stepping up,” a spokesman at @DENAirport told me. pic.twitter.com/Q7skfd0d2w — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) March 17, 2026

During an exclusive interview with Business Insider, Sharre Quick, a TSA Agent, shared the story of her struggles. She said that she had to survive on food pantries, stating that she had never imagined standing in line for food. Despite being a government employee, she received a paycheck of only “$4.27.” Heartbreakingly, she has to work a full day, yet receives such a small amount, leaving her exhausted, stressed, and physically ill, all while not even able to pay her bills.

Hence, netizens are upset with Nancy Mace for not only leaving the passengers in distress but also not providing the bare minimum to the employees. Nevertheless, some communities are taking action to support the employees, organising food banks for them.