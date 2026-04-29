Nancy Mace’s Congressional Wardrobe Is Turning Into the Internet’s Favorite Debate

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has faced online criticism over her fashion choices on several occasions. From a lacy blue dress to printed pajamas, the congresswoman‘s clothing has drawn both mockery and praise from social media users.

It was back in September 2024, Nancy Mace posted a video on her X with a caption that read, “Busy day on Capitol Hill working for the Lowcountry. Here’s what we’re up to:” In the video, she talked about her to-do list for the day.

In the clip, she was seen wearing a blue lace dress with nude lining that accentuated her figure. More than the content, it was her dress that caught everyone’s attention, with critics arguing that it was not the most professional look.

Busy day on Capitol Hill working for the Lowcountry. Here’s what we’re up to: pic.twitter.com/t58ruDcUWc — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 10, 2024

A user wrote, “I’m not sure a lacey see-through top layer is a good idea with a flesh colored underlayer for a congresswoman.” Another user wrote, “Dang that dress distracted me.” A third user remarked, “It looks flesh tone, which causes many people (including myself) to do a double take because the first impression is ‘she’s wearing a see-through dress, and are those her… oh, nope,” further adding that it would’ve been a great pick for a cocktail party.

I’m not sure a lacey see-through top layer is a good idea with a flesh colored underlayer for a congresswoman… — Idaho Country Doc (@idahocountrydoc) September 10, 2024

Let me be clear – I think it is an AWESOME dress and would love to get my wife that for a candlelit dinner at home – but it looks like it is two layers with the overall effect of – as MANY others in this thread has commented – really “accentuates her assets” – it looks flesh… — Idaho Country Doc (@idahocountrydoc) September 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Mace also found some of her supporters who defended her look, with one user saying, “Gorgeous dress,” and another complimenting, “love the outfit girlie!”

love the outfit girlie! — Silly Little Guy (@Czar_Of_Silly) September 10, 2024

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, the 48-year-old wore printed white and pink pajamas to vote for Donald Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ in 2025. The videos that surfaced online prompted internet users to mock her style. A user took a jibe at her while sharing her video as he wrote, “Mace wanted to make sure everyone saw her pajamas during her journey to DC from South Carolina. What a clown.”

NEW: Rep. Nancy Mace shows up to vote for the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ wearing pajamas. “Come hell or high water, we were showing up to vote on the Big, Beautiful Bill today.” Mace wanted to make sure everyone saw her pajamas during her journey to DC from South Carolina. What a… pic.twitter.com/qdbMPZBGWu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 2, 2025

Even Republican commentator Tomi Lahren mused, “Why do so many of our elected representatives want to be influencers?” Another user wrote, “She’s doing way too much. Put on some presentable clothes and get to work.” One more asked, “Are these influencers or what??” One user added, “Is this supposed to be a fashion statement? What’s up with our members of Congress acting unprofessionally? Mace in her pajamas. That one democrat using her child as a prop.”

She’s doing way too much. Put on some presentable clothes and get to work. — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) July 2, 2025

Meanwhile, Nancy Mace has recently reacted to Jimmy Kimmel’s “expectant widow” remark on Melania Trump before White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting incident. According to TMZ, Mace stated that the late-night show host “creates a volatile and even violent environment.”

ABC should have fired him the first time, when they were going to. https://t.co/JHlaHx09zu — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 28, 2026

She mentioned that people try to assassinate President Trump because of the political climate, but they wouldn’t succeed as he is “bulletproof.” In addition, she called Kimmel’s joke “shameful,” further adding that if she had the power, she would’ve fired him. She doubled down her emotions on her X as well, stating, “ABC should have fired him the first time, when they were going to.”