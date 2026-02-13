Nancy Guthrie Neighbors Share ‘Sign Of Hope’ for Her Safe Return

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has now entered its second week, which is devastating for Savannah Guthrie and the whole family. Due to this, Nancy’s neighbors and other well-wishers have left yellow flowers, surrounded by ribbons and heartfelt notes for her family outside her Arizona home as a “sign of hope for her safe return.”

Meanwhile, Nancy’s friends and neighbors have been offering prayers for the 84-year-old’s safe return along with support for the Guthrie family during this difficult time. While the hunt for Nancy continues in its second week, the community has given the family a wave of support.

More than a dozen people brought flowers to Nancy’s home, transforming her lawn into a beautiful yellow display, while uniting to support the family. This comes as an alleged informant fears “retaliation” for providing information to the FBI, while requesting a 1 Bitcoin payment.

As reported by the Mirror US, one lady left a bouquet of yellow roses, wrapped in ribbon at Nancy’s home, and telling an NBC journalist “I just want her to come home safe.”

Along with flowers and ribbons, the memorial display features a wooden plaque with text, surrounded by several yellow and other colored flowers in a setting of rocks and greenery in Nancy’s yard.

Flowers in front of Nancy Guthrie’s home. pic.twitter.com/GZmZU8JH9X — Bella (@stockbella) February 12, 2026

Nancy Guthrie was declared missing on February 1 when she failed to attend her routine morning mass. Concerned friends immediately notified the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, who quickly upgraded the investigation to a suspected kidnapping.

Moreover, while searching the property, detective found blood evidence close to her home, as well as a discarded black glove, of the same type visible in security camera footage distributed by the FBI.

The discovery of the glove immediately prompted the Bureau to issue an official suspect profile of the suspect, who is characterized as being roughly 5’9” – 5’10” in height, with a medium physique.

Look carefully at his face as he turns around! A week before her abduction, this guy was spotted on someone’s porch only a few miles from Nancy Guthrie’s house. The homeowner reported it after feeling scared he was there. Does that look like the same person to you? pic.twitter.com/JlyIRUdTN7 — USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) February 13, 2026

On seeing the memorial display for her mother, Savannah Guthrie shared a statement to thank those offering support, emphasizing community and faith in this difficult time.

“We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him,” Savannah said in a video message.

She continued, saying, “We are in an hour of desperation, and we need your help,” before concluding her message of solidarity, while quoting Isaiah, “He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.”

In the meantime, the FBI has doubled the reward for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of any person involved in her disappearance. The amount of the reward has been changed from $50,000 to $100,000 in an official announcement.