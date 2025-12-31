Murder Of Brian Egg And His Headless Corpse Remains Unsolved

Brian Egg, who worked at the famous San Francisco gay bar The Stud, was last seen in May 2018 and then vanished suddenly, leading his neighbors to contact police about his disappearance. They claimed they had seen various homeless individuals coming and going from Egg’s residence who seemed suspicious.

Then in August, neighbors noticed another unidentified man cleaning the floors of the house with soapy water that spilled into the street and smelled strongly of bleach. The next day, a biohazard crime scene cleanup vehicle from a business called Aftermath Services drove up to the house, which alarmed neighbors to the extent that they called 911, as reported by Irish Star.

After police arrived, Egg’s “decomposed torso was found by police in a fish tank that was disguised in a small room with a picture hiding the door.” According to an autopsy report obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, the victim was immersed in chemicals and restrained by an iron sawhorse, a carpet, and empty Drano bottles. Additionally, the report used DNA analysis to confirm Egg’s remains and concluded that he had been killed by blunt force, Irish Star further reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zack D. Films (@zackdfilms)

According to The Chronicle, the medical examiner wrote, “When examined, it appeared that the subject was decapitated and both hands were not with the remains. The subject’s legs also appeared severed, but the feet were found in the fish tank inside socks. … As the subject was being manipulated and pulled out of the tank, apparent biological tissue was dislodging from the bones.”

Now, after almost seven years since the gruesome crime, there has been no resolution, and the killer remains at large. There were arrests following the murder, but no charges were filed against any of those arrested. In the days following the discovery of Egg’s decomposed body, Michael Silva and another man were detained by police on suspicion of homicide, fraud, theft, identity theft, and elder abuse.

Neighbors also claimed they had seen both men at Egg’s home. However, no charges were officially brought against either of them, meaning neither faced charges related to Egg’s case. Another man, 52-year-old Robert McCaffrey, was also arrested after meeting the crime scene cleanup crew. However, he was released in August 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Historic Moments (@historic)

Egg’s brother, Devon Egg, talked about the unfortunate incident, saying that he had called his brother, but the call went to an answering machine that asked him to leave a message. However, he did not recognize the voice and claimed that Egg never used an answering machine.

When he called back, someone identified himself as Nate, whom Devon did not know. That person told him that Egg would give him a call once he was back from walking the dog, but that call never came.

There have been no arrests since the second arrest, and the case remains unsolved.