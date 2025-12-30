Alleged Louisiana Predator Arrested in Chris Hansen Sting After Mother Dropped Him Off

The latest alleged sexual predator caught by longtime television personality and former ‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen was a 31-year-old Louisiana male, whose mother dropped him off ahead of a planned encounter with an underage girl — and whose mother later returned, unaware that her son had been taken into custody by police.

Hansen and his TruBlu streaming service released a video on Friday, December 26, featuring the arrest of Taylor Hall, a fast-food employee who believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old female. Hall was among 11 people caught in a three-day sting by the Livingston Parish (La.) Sheriff’s Office earlier this year.

Hall had explicit conversations, both over the phone and via text, with a Sheriff’s Office employee pretending to be the underage female. He explained to both the decoy and Hansen that he told his mother that she was driving him to meet with a coworker. Hall also called the decoy “Babycakes” and reportedly exchanged hundreds of messages, including some where he urged her to delete the messages.

Ironically, Hall wrote to the decoy, “I know neither of us would ever say anything, and I’m sure this isn’t a Chris [Hansen] situation.”

Anytime you have 41 men show up in a sting…you’re bound to find fellas who are NOT fans of our work! Here are 3 from the latest episode of Takedown! Out now on https://t.co/6lrbo1CqdL! pic.twitter.com/7otGlYRJ23 — Chris Hansen (@chrishansen) December 27, 2025

Instead, as Hansen himself quipped, it was a Chris Hansen situation. An uncensored YouTube segment of the interaction had over 360,000 views as of Tuesday, Dec. 30.

Hall did not personally meet the decoy, who had previously told him he was showering. Hansen intervened when Hall arrived in the apartment, and the two had an extended discussion. Although Hall insisted that the girl was 19 years old, Hansen cited the chatlog where the decoy repeatedly mentioned her age. At one point in the chatlog, the decoy said that she was a freshman in high school.

“This is Chris’ final form,” read one YouTube comment. “He is so good on this one. Pure psychological torture. It’s like a horror film.” Another added, “This has to be the most stressed-out guy I’ve seen on the show. Dude was TERRIFED.”

Hall shook anxiously and bit his hands to the point where he drew blood, as he begged Hansen to let him go. “I’m not a bad person,” Hall told Hansen. “I’m just … sad and lonely, and thought I met somebody.”

Police took Hall into custody without incident, and he was charged with four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Court records show that Hall pleaded not guilty this past April, and a trial will begin on March 2, 2026.

Later that night, officers were enjoying some “downtime” and playing video games when the door was unexpectedly knocked on. Hall’s mother had arrived, and she wanted to know where her son was, because she hadn’t heard from him. Although cameras did not capture the conversation between Hall’s mother and police, Sheriff Jason Ard said that the mother “became angry” with the officers.

“You run into so different types of people in this,” Ard told Hansen, “but at the end of the day, they have one thing in common: they’re sick. They have the sick fantasy … and this guy, he’s biting his hands, his mother is dropping him off. It’s scary.”