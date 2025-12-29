Utah ‘Doomsday Mom’ Accused Of Abducting Kids Posted ‘End Times’ Rants On Secret TikTok

The Doomsday mom accused of abducting her children and fleeing the country left even her closest family members blindsided, with her ex-husband now saying he had no inkling of her apocalyptic beliefs until after she disappeared and investigators uncovered a secret TikTok account. The Utah mother’s alleged actions have since triggered an international manhunt and criminal charges as authorities race to locate the children.

Elleshia Seymour, the so-called doomsday mom, was spotted leading the couple’s three children — along with a fourth child from a previous relationship — through a terminal at Salt Lake City International Airport before vanishing overseas, according to local crime reports. The sighting helped investigators piece together the timeline of what they now believe was a carefully planned departure.

Th doomsday mom’s ex-husband, Kendall Seymour, who shares three children with her, insists the alleged abduction came without warning. He said she never expressed paranoia, extremist beliefs, or fears about the “end times” during their marriage or throughout divorce proceedings over the past five years. Those views, he said, only came to light after law enforcement uncovered the secret TikTok account of the doomsday mom following her disappearance.

According to Kendall, the doomsday mom videos revealed a worldview he says was completely hidden from him. “She thinks Salt Lake is going to be destroyed and she is trying to get the kids to safety. My only hope is that she is motivated to protect them,” he said. He added that the beliefs appeared suddenly and without precedent. “There were no signs of that when we were married or divorced in the last five years,” he said.

Court records allege that on Nov. 30, the doomsday mom placed the children on a one-way Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City to Croatia without notifying their father or seeking court approval. Investigators believe Elleshia Seymour deliberately chose an international destination and one-way tickets to make recovery efforts more difficult.

As concern mounted, the Utah Department of Public Safety issued an endangered and missing advisory on Dec. 10 for the doomsday mom and her four children: Landon Hal Seymour, 11; Levi Parker Seymour, 8; Hazel Rae Seymour, 7; and Jacob Kurt Brady, 3. Authorities warned that the children could be at risk due to the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and urged the public to remain alert.

Utah officials say the doomsday mom then moved between multiple locations in Europe, frequently changing accommodations and limiting communication. Elleshia Seymour’s digital footprint reportedly dropped off after arrival overseas, complicating efforts to track her movements. Federal and international law enforcement agencies are now working together to locate the doomsday mom and the missing children and assess their safety.

The secret TikTok account of the Utah doomsday mom has become a central focus of the investigation. Law enforcement sources say Elleshia Seymour used the platform to post videos about spiritual warnings, impending catastrophe, and a belief that drastic action was necessary to protect children from an imminent collapse. Investigators are reviewing the doomsday mom posts as part of efforts to establish motive and intent.

The custody dispute has since escalated into a criminal case. Elleshia Seymour has been charged with four counts of custodial interference, each a third-degree felony under Utah law, according to state records. Prosecutors are also examining travel records, financial transactions, and communications to determine whether anyone assisted her departure.

For Kendall Seymour, the ordeal has been devastating. He said discovering the Utah doomsday mom TikTok videos only after his children were already gone added another layer of fear to an already unbearable situation. His focus, he said, remains on ensuring the children are safe and returned home.

Authorities have not disclosed the possible current whereabouts of the Utah doomsday mom, but confirmed the case remains active. As the search continues, investigators say time is critical in resolving an international abduction that has left a family fractured and four young children caught in the middle.