MSNBC Star Rachel Maddow Looks Almost Unrecognizable Without Her Makeup

Rachel Maddow, the Emmy-winning MSNBC anchor and host of The Rachel Maddow Show, has always stood out in the realm of broadcast news—not just for her incisive analysis and compelling storytelling but also for her unapologetically authentic approach to her appearance. Unlike many of her peers, Maddow often goes makeup-free or wears less makeup, prioritizing comfort over conventional TV aesthetics.

She's very attractive in her own, no frills way. Would the rest of us looked that good w/no fuss hair, virtually no make-up, & no frivolous expenses on lots of clothes! Bravo for no ego!

Early in her MSNBC career, she faced pressure to conform to the polished news anchor look. She recalled, "When I first started at MSNBC, they had this poor person whose job it was to dress the talent, and she tried to turn me into a person who looks the way they're supposed to look on television. Can you imagine?" The 51-year-old has a minimal on-air makeup routine, consisting of light concealer, foundation, and a touch of color, as reported by Nicki Swift.

Despite the simplicity, Maddow admits her schedule often leaves little time for even these basics. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed, "Makeup with Alisa Gurnari...I'm supposed to get up from my desk at 8:40. And it's sometimes 8:45, which is not a kindness to Alisa given that I'm supposed to be on set at 8:55." She reasoned, "I am not trying to be on TV because I like the way I look on TV or because I love the glamour."

When off-camera, Maddow embraces her natural appearance. In 2016, she posted a casual, makeup-free Instagram video celebrating MSNBC’s 20th anniversary. Wearing a white T-shirt, a pink button-down, and her signature glasses, Maddow flaunted the look she feels most comfortable in. Her no-makeup appearance also made headlines during a November 2020 broadcast, when she delivered the show from home while quarantining.

An insider revealed that Maddow's longtime partner Susan Mikula was sick with Covid-19 in November 2020, during which time Maddow delivered the show from home while quarantining.

An insider once revealed, "Rachel spends literally five minutes in the makeup chair before she goes live…She spends less time getting TV-ready than all the men on the channel including Brain Williams and Lawrence O'Donnell…Maddow would rather focus on her script and her show than on herself. But TV is a visual medium and a little bit more glamour would make a big difference."

MSNBC host, political commentator and best-selling author, Rachel Maddow joins us to talk about her new book, "Prequel" and more.

As per The List, off-camera, Maddow is a bestselling author and an advocate for issues close to her heart, including mental health and public safety. She has also been open about her personal struggles, such as her skin cancer diagnosis in 2021. According to The Week, she revealed that while she doesn’t think much about her appearance and, when she does, it’s not 'strategic,' she acknowledged that being in a visual medium means "it really does matter what you look like." "My goal is to do the physical appearance stuff in such a way that it is not comment-worthy," she said.