How Michelle Obama Looks Without Makeup Has Left Everyone Surprised: "Makes You Look..."

Former President Barack Obama's victory in the 2008 elections seemingly added an extra burden on Michelle Obama, besides becoming the first African-American family to live in the White House. While the former First Lady was passionate about her job, she was not too keen on the polished public image display her position always warranted. So, fast forwarding to the present, Michelle has enjoyed two make-up-free birthdays post-White House, per The List. She proudly flaunted her natural look and textured hair on social media and the internet is thankful.

On January 18, 2021, the 60-year-old author shared an impressive birthday snap on Instagram. The black-and-white photo featured Michelle without her eyelash extensions and bold eye makeup. In contrast to her formal wavy-styled hair, the Harvard Law alumni let her curly textured hair loose with the sunlight shining on her side. She thanked everyone for the birthday wishes and acknowledged the challenges of the pandemic in the caption. ”I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments,” Michelle added.

She might have left her make-up-free appearance out of the note but her fans were quick to notice the change. “This is greatness itself - alive and natural and now,” one fan cheered while another said, “Natural beauty at its finest.” "Love the hair. Makes you look younger," another comment enthused. However, it was not the only time Michelle decided to go au naturel. She celebrated her 58th birthday with another no-makeup look as she grooved to Stevie Wonder’s Happy Birthday alongside her birthday cake in 2022. In the video, the attorney pulled her hair back with a headband and donned a printed shrug with minimal accessories.

Michelle opened up about her experience as the First Lady along with the incessant scrutiny around her appearance in her 2018 memoir, Becoming. "I never expected to be someone who hired others to maintain my image, and at first the idea was discomfiting," she wrote. She called out the societal double standards of maintaining an image as a 'built-in fee' for women in the public eye. Nevertheless, Michelle worked with makeup artist Carl Ray, who impressively adapted to her style to present her authentically through and post her White House days.

While the former First Lady is no make-up enthusiast, she is fond of skin care and feels it is an act of self-love, her facialist and skincare expert Jennifer Brodeur told Refinery29. She often gave Michelle a collagen-based vitamin C facial before her speaking events. Speaking of the FLOTUS’s presence, the Canadian facialist said Michelle taught her to stand up tall and was inspired by her grace. "When you’re around her, you want to stand taller. That’s the grace that she exudes. It’s about being your best self," Brodeur reminisced. She also expressed pride in being able to embark on this enlightening journey with the former attorney as she demolished the boundaries between age and self-worth.