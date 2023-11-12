In a remarkable journey from the White House to wealth, Michelle Obama has navigated new tax brackets and lucrative opportunities since bidding farewell to her role as the First Lady of the United States. A peek into her 2006 tax returns revealed an impressive income of $6,000 in 2005, nearly double that of her husband, Barack Obama, when excluding his book earnings.

Michelle had a successful career before entering the White House. She was a successful lawyer and associate Dean in University of Chicago. In 2005, she was also the president of community and external affairs for the University of Chicago Medical Center. The Obamas' financial landscape underwent a seismic shift in 2017 when Penguin Random House secured a joint publishing deal worth a staggering $65 million for Michelle and Barack.

One of the crown jewels in Michelle Obama's post-White House career is her memoir, Becoming, released under the aforementioned publishing deal. The book received immense success, selling over 17 million copies by July 2022 per The Hollywood Reporter. Michelle's public speaking prowess made her an icon despite leaving the White House. Event organizers with deep pockets can secure Michelle to speak at their functions, though the privilege comes at a hefty price. In September 2023, she reportedly earned a staggering $750,000 for a single speech, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The Obamas also ventured into the world of entertainment, signing a monumental million production deal with Netflix in 2018. The former first lady's rise is not only determined by her sheer wit and determination but also by her talent and amazing oratory skills that bewitched the listeners. From high-profile speaking events to collaborating in the entertainment industry, she carved her niche with her skills.

To all our Obama alumni who joined Barack and me in Chicago, as well as all those who couldn’t make it, I just want to say thank you for everything you have done over the past 15 years—not just for me, not just for Barack, but for our country and our world. pic.twitter.com/GXHdWWV6El — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 4, 2023

Watching their mum succeed in life, the Obama daughters are following her steps. The sisters led a secured life in the White House as teens. In a revealing moment at the Essence Festival, former First Lady shared insights into the unique childhood experiences of her daughters. "My kids had armed guards with them at all times," she remarked while adding, "Imagine trying to have your first kiss [around] a bunch of men [with guns] and earpieces." The girls even had security personnel accompany them on sleepovers, with the Secret Service conducting thorough sweeps of their friends' homes before granting approval.

Michelle humorously quipped, "I mean, I'm surprised my kids have any friends, you know?" Yet, it wasn't all hardship. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the former First Lady disclosed that Malia and Sasha's security agents even served as their driving instructors. "Their agents taught them how to drive... Malia told me that her first driving lesson was on the Secret Service driving range."

