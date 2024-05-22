More Classified Documents Were Discovered in Trump’s Bedroom After the Mar-A-Lago Raid

Despite FBI investigators searching through his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022, former President Donald Trump continued to store classified documents there. Recently, court records unveiled additional classified records in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago bedroom following the FBI's search of his Florida estate.

As per HuffPost's report, these revelations were highlighted in an 87-page opinion by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell last year. Among the discovered records was a predominantly empty folder labeled "Classified Evening Summary" in the former president’s bedroom.

CNN's report revealed the discovery of four more documents with classified markings in Trump's post-presidential office at the resort. The judge observed that prosecutors had provided evidence indicating that Trump instructed his lawyer to notify the government that all classified material in his possession had been returned.

Howell wrote, “A representation, that the former president … knew to be wrong. More classified-marked documents still were uncovered in November 2022 in a leased storage unit, in December 2022 in the Office at Mar-a-Lago, and apparently sometime thereafter in the former president’s own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago."

In March 2023, Howell wrote, “Notably, no excuse is provided as to how the former president could miss the classified-marked documents found in his own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago." In January 2023, Trump's legal representatives ultimately surrendered the records found in his bedroom to the FBI.

This came up as part of the unveiling of hundreds of pages of previously concealed documents, which were disclosed on Tuesday as part of the ongoing criminal case concerning classified documents against Trump. Furthermore, new images have also emerged depicting Walt Nauta, Trump's personal aide, reorganizing boxes within a chamber at Mar-a-Lago.

Prosecutors have accused Nauta of moving boxes around as part of a suspected conspiracy to hide classified material from federal investigators. This allegation is a significant finding in the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is presiding over the classified documents case.

However, her management of the proceedings has led to mounting frustration for Prosecutor Smith and his legal team. The trial is unlikely to commence before late summer. Trump faces several federal charges stemming from his post-White House handling of classified documents. The legal battle ahead promises to be complex and closely watched.

Things just got crazier. After the FBI's August raid, Trump's lawyers found more classified records at Mar-a-Lago—twice. In December 2022, they even found four documents with classification markings in Trump's bedroom.



— Pesach Lattin (@pesach_lattin) May 22, 2024

Meanwhile, in a loud post on his social media platform Truth Social, the former president asserted that FBI agents had been permitted to employ lethal force during the purportedly unconstitutional raid of his Florida estate, according to The Independent's report.

He wrote, “WOW! I just came out of the Biden Witch Hunt Trial in Manhattan, the ‘Icebox,’ and was shown Reports that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, in their Illegal and Unconstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago authorized the FBI to use deadly (Lethal) Force. Now we know, for sure, that joebiden is a serious threat to democracy. He is mentally unfit to hold office — 25th amendment.”