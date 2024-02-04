How Taylor Swift’s Grueling Legal Battle With Scooter Braun Actually Led Her Networth to Soar Higher

Since her debut in 2007, Taylor Swift has been a dominant force in pop culture, but her fame reached new heights in 2020 when she announced her plan to re-record all of her studio albums. The genesis of this calculated maneuver can be traced back to a legal clash with music mogul Scooter Braun, marking a feud that has etched itself as one of the pivotal conflicts in contemporary music history.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By James Devaney

The feud began when Braun, known for managing prominent artists, acquired Big Machine Records in 2019, the label where Swift recorded her first six studio albums. The Grammy-winning artist was taken aback by the acquisition, as it meant that any revenue generated from her albums would benefit Braun. Adding to her dismay, Braun sold the rights to Shamrock Capital without informing Swift or giving her the opportunity to bid on her own masters.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

Determined to reclaim control of her musical identity and masters, the Anti-Hero singer decided to re-record her six studio albums. Swift has successfully re-recorded four albums since 2021, and her net worth significantly witnessed a breakthrough, as reported by Forbes. This strategic decision increased her fan following as they lauded her move to own her music. In a 2023 profile with Time magazine, Swift reflected on her triumphant re-release campaign and her sentiments towards Braun, stating, "It’s all in how you deal with loss. I respond to extreme pain with defiance... My response to anything that happens, good or bad, is to keep making things. Keep making art. But I’ve also learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote-unquote defeat your enemies. Trash takes itself out every single time."

I think Jack must have access to some of TFG’s massive drug supply, because he thinks Scooter Braun (who bought the rights to Taylor Swift’s original music masters) & George Soros are the same person.



The #GQPClownShow strikes again! pic.twitter.com/JmlMYM2M5B — Quick Brown-Fox 🇺🇦 (@quickbrownfox12) January 29, 2024

Swift's decision to take control of her catalog has not only allowed her to double-dip on the success of her initial recordings but has also proven to be a lucrative financial move. While there has been speculation about whether Braun intended to sell Swift's masters back to her, his decision to make a deal with Shamrock Capital prompted Swift to express her frustration in an accusatory letter on Tumblr. Despite the initial setback, Swift has not only profited from the situation but also saved millions of dollars in the process. During the summer of 2023, SB Projects, the talent management company owned by Scooter Braun, experienced a significant exodus of artists.

Whooooooaaaa! Why am I just finding out what Scooter Braun did to Taylor Swift?! Yo dig this… I may not be a big fan of her music (no hate I just don’t listen to it) but he was really slimy out here… that’s crazy — NASTY NELSON FROM BOOMERANG (@KingKuro215) January 24, 2024

According to The Hollywood Reporter sources, notable figures like Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, and Ariana Grande reportedly parted ways with Braun. Speculations also circulated about Justin Bieber contemplating new management, although he ultimately chose to remain with SB Projects, at least for the time being. In August, Jack Antonoff, a renowned music producer and a long-time supporter of Swift, took to his Instagram Stories to subtly express his sentiments about Braun, when she seemingly threw shade at him.