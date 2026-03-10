“Morally Confused Hill” — Bill Maher Questions Democrats’ Transgender Support

Late-night television host Bill Maher criticized the growing trend of Democratic politicians and activists fighting for transgender rights, arguing that their advocacy can be interpreted as inauthentic.

Speaking with neuroscientist Sam Harris on the “Club Random” podcast, Maher questioned left-wing figures — and even scientists, with Maher specifically mentioning astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson — for choosing to go “woke” and focusing so much on topics like biological sex and gender ideology.

“There is a faction of the left that their whole identity is really about being social justice warriors,” Maher said. “They have this idea that they are only really fully alive if they are taking the cause of some marginalized group.”

Maher added, “We found the civil rights issue of our generation, and we can go into battle.”

TUNE IN: Sam Harris says that Democrats are risking being damaged over trans kids. Harris: “It’s obviously su*cidal for the Democrats to die on this hill.” Bill Maher: “That’s what people are saying… Why are you dying on this hill?”pic.twitter.com/BMFFdCvWpa — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) March 9, 2026

Maher’s comments come amid a pivotal time for the LGBTQ and transgender community. There have been numerous incidents involving violence perpetrated by trans people, headlined by the tragic shooting at a Rhode Island hockey match last month. A transgender father opened fire on his family on Feb. 16 before taking his own life; four total victims, including the shooter, have died thus far.

The Department of Justice confirmed it is investigating a February incident in which an individual, who is believed to be a transgender or nonbinary person, allegedly shot at a Border Patrol agent in Pittsburg, N.H. A Washington grand jury indicted a suspected transgender activist on federal charges of repeatedly threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump. The suspect, Phillip Richard Wharton, a 20-year-old who uses Ms./Mx. pronouns, faces a $250,000 fine and/or up to 10 years in prison.

The topics of trans people as they relate to sports and bathrooms also remain hot-button issues in the U.S. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is among those who have signed bills denying minors access to gender-affirming care and mandating that people in public buildings can only use restrooms and locker rooms matching the sex on their birth certificate.

James Talarico needs to learn the definition of “humanity”. It is the opposite of humane to advocate for the gender-mutilation of children. Texas rejects this radical ideology & will again in November. https://t.co/0Wivje9UWV — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 9, 2026

Abbott criticized U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico on Monday over comments that Talarico made earlier this year saying that he loved transgender children, specifically those who he felt stood up for their rights.

Harris said it is “obviously suicidal” for Democratic politicians to remain so publicly committed to transgender rights.

“This topic is such a super stimulus for at least half the country that they will resist it without any other political concern, possibly, on the scale,” Harris said. “I mean, this is the thing that they will never vote for somebody who is not making sense on that topic.”

“I think it’s a morally confused hill at best,” Maher replied, “and a psychologically confused hill.”