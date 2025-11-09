Mom Finds Partner Dead on Sofa Days Before Twins’ First Birthday

Some incidents are so heartbreaking, they’re almost beyond words. Chloe Powles, 34, from Pencoed, Wales, suffered something similar on one quiet morning in August, just days before her twin daughters’ first birthday. Her partner, Alex Green, 30, had been sleeping on the sofa in their living room. Their baby girls, Livie and Georgina, both have rare medical conditions that require constant care, and Alex didn’t want to disturb them.

But on the morning of August 20, Chloe went downstairs and found Alex unresponsive. “At 8:04 a.m. I rang the ambulance because when I came down in the morning, he was sitting up on the sofa, blue and stiff,” she told Wales Online. “It ruined me — I can’t even put it into words.”

According to People, an autopsy is expected, but Chloe said she’s been told it could take months, or even years, before doctors can confirm what caused Alex’s sudden death.

Just two days later, family and friends gathered to celebrate the twins’ first birthday. Chloe tried to join in, but when everyone began singing “Happy Birthday,” she had to step out of the room. “I couldn’t do it,” she said. “I’m not really coping, but I have to be okay for the girls,” she added. “It’s just hard. I’d love to just not be okay, but I have the girls to think about.”

Alex and Chloe each have older daughters from previous relationships, but it’s the couple’s youngest girls who now need the most attention. Livie was born with a rare form of dwarfism that makes it hard for her to eat and gain weight. She’s fed through a tube in her nose and may soon need a surgical feeding tube inserted into her stomach.

Georgina, meanwhile, has been diagnosed with tumors in both eyes. “She [Georgina] was amazing — never without a smile on her face. And then this one night, Alex said to me, ‘There’s something wrong with her eyes,’” Chloe recalled.

Now, Georgina is undergoing chemotherapy. She has already lost central vision in her right eye. Every two weeks, Chloe drives two hours from their home in Wales to a hospital in Birmingham, England, for her daughter’s treatments. “It is torture to watch her go through everything,” she said. “Everything is my decision now without Alex — what if I make the wrong decision?”

A close friend has set up a JustGiving page to support Chloe and her children as they spend their lives without Alex. As of November 8, the fundraiser has brought in around $3,745 toward its $6,580 goal.