Princess Diana’s Heartbreaking Last Wish Was Denied – Here’s Why It Never Happened

It’s been 28 years since the death of Princess Diana, a tragedy of the Royal family that not only took everyone by surprise but also continues to haunt millions of people with the heaped amount of secrets it carried.

Well, one cannot possibly forget the struggle period the People’s Princess went through, especially after her detachment from the Royal family, following her divorce from then Prince Charles.

As if her ruined marriage wasn’t making enough headlines, there was also buzz around her relationship with Dodi Al Fayed, who also lost his life along with her in the deadly car crash of 1997. Interestingly, a new report by Radar Online has now dug up ghosts of the past and revealed the final nail in the coffin that the Palace drove against Diana by completely ignoring her last wish after her death.

It is reported that the Royal Palace refused to place the love poem written by Dodi Al Fayed for Diana to be buried with her, along with the engagement ring he’d procured for her just a short while before their deaths.

The 36-year-old was laid to rest in an iconic black Catherine Walker coatdress, along with the rosary beads that Mother Teresa had given her.

Unfortunately, the poem and ring were strictly kept away from her burial, as confirmed by sources close to the late millionaire, calling it an attempt to mark the erasing of their love story. Moreover, a source close to Dodi Fayed’s family further alleged that dressing Princess Diana in black during her burial was also done against her wishes, since she personally adored more vibrant colors.

8 August 1997. British tabloid newspapers romantically linked Diana, Princess of Wales, with Dodi Al Fayed, the son of Mohammed Al Fayed, the owner of Harrods. pic.twitter.com/5T0GOU5UBD — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) August 8, 2025

They mentioned, “The refusal to let Diana be buried with Dodi’s poem or the ring was the final cruelty. It symbolized the establishment’s determination to erase their love story. She adored vibrant colors and freedom, yet they dressed her in black with religious tokens she would never have chosen.”

That’s not the end of the story for the tale of rejection Diana faced from Buckingham Palace, even at the time of her death. According to Michael Cole, the then director of public affairs at Harrods, Dodi Al Fayed had first written a special verse dedicated to Diana, which he placed under her pillow at his apartment in Paris.

After being rejected for placement in Diana’s coffin, the item was returned to Dodi’s father, Mohamed Al Fayed. Moreover, the ring that the late millionaire had gotten for the former Princess of Wales was also returned after facing rejection. The diamond ring, which Mohamed Al Fayed later showcased at Harrods, consisted of an inscription in French that translated as “Tell Me Yes”.

THE PRINCE’S TELL-ALL 📖 Prince Harry reveals the emotional moment in his memoir ‘Spare’ on the anniversary of Diana’s funeral. The Duke of Sussex made the stunning revelation in his 2023 memoir, where he looked back on the emotional day Princess Diana was laid to rest. pic.twitter.com/m5BX9Ois1o — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) September 7, 2025

On the other hand, the tensions during the inquest for Diana and Dodi Fayed’s car accident further revealed how the Spencers had only agreed to have official symbols and items linked to the former’s official role, and religious images were only permitted to be a part of her coffin.

This choice was highly devastating to Dodi Al Fayed’s father, Mohamed, explaining how even in their deaths, only one side was highlighted, thereby indicating a complete cut off for the very relationship between his son and Princess Diana.

The source from the Al Fayed’s quoted it as “They had each other’s gifts in life. “But in death, only one side was honored. To the Al Fayeds, that felt like the last nail in the coffin of Diana’s independence.”