Millions of Americans are worried about their next meal, but President Donald Trump appears more focused on his next nuclear test. On Thursday, as the government shutdown entered its second month, Trump ordered the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing. He cited the need to “keep up” with rivals. Meanwhile, millions are losing SNAP food benefits starting Saturday.

As volunteers in food banks across the country scramble to restock shelves, the president has his eyes on nuclear readiness. Donald Trump spoke to reporters after wrapping up a “truly great” meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

He declared,

“With others doing testing, I think it’s appropriate that we do also.”

But at home, America’s social safety net is unraveling. Across the U.S., the SNAP program expiration threatens to deepen the hunger crisis. According to Atlanta News First, 1.4 million Georgians alone will lose access to food aid this weekend.

The way he rubs his inhumanity in Americans” face never ceases to stun me. He’s illegally refusing to pay food stamp benefits… …while he throws a ridiculously over the top Gatsby party for his right wing millionaire and corporate friends. pic.twitter.com/Q7zYBXLYHx — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 1, 2025

At the Midtown Assistance Center in Atlanta, Executive Director Jenny Jobson said shelves are dry. “People rely on SNAP to feed their families nutritious food,” she noted. The situation is worsening by the day as Volunteers at pantries like Columbia Drive United Methodist Church are now serving up to 500 people in a single day. Pastor Angela Johnson said:

“We’ve had to have a separate waiting room with 30-40 people set aside outside of our normal intake space (…) We are going to be asking for the community who have to bring it so we can help those who do not have.”

Many federal workers are working for no pay in the meantime. Due to staffing shortages, the FAA has issued a warning that there will be more flight delays. But instead of providing food for hungry Americans, the administration is showing off its military power. Although Democrats made health care the central issue in the budget standoff, they now face the nightmare of widespread food shortages.

Trump is testing nuclear weapons! Everyone needs to hear this. As long as we live in a capitalist society, there will be wars. As long as there is profit to be made, there will be wars. Stop focusing on red and blue teams. Nuclear war ends all of us. pic.twitter.com/UWcHTuEVKs — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) October 30, 2025

Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. to resume nuclear testing—something the country has not done since 1992. But this action could worsen tensions with nations like China, Russia, and North Korea and jeopardize decades of nuclear nonproliferation efforts. As sanctions are tightened, Venezuela’s troubled leader, Nicolás Maduro, has accused Washington of “fabricating a new eternal war.”​

Many Americans are still struggling to make ends meet, though the world is on fire. Even as Donald Trump’s Asia tour draws to a close, the real crisis continues to play out in American cities like Atlanta, Decatur, and beyond, where families are lining up for food as the safety net collapses. Looks like the Commander-in-Chief will continue to authorize nuclear tests while people scramble for canned goods.

