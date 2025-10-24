Minnesota Cops Jailed a Black Man Having a Stroke — And Let Him Die in His Own Urine

A 50-year-old Black man from Ghana had been working as a U.S. postal employee in Minnesota. But he died a preventable death after police mistook his stroke for d— intoxication and ignored him for hours. Now, his family is suing.

Kingsley Fife Bimpong’s ordeal began on November 16, 2024, when he left work early after saying that he had a headache and blurred vision. While driving home, he veered into oncoming traffic and onto a median — clear signs something was wrong. But instead of recognizing a medical crisis, officers assumed he was driving under the influence. For more than five hours (according to a lawsuit filed on October 9, 2025), none of the officers was able to identify that Bimpong had suffered a stroke.

Instead, officers at the scene (Joseph Moseng, Martin Jensen, and Liam O’Shea of Minnesota’s Eagan Police Department) insisted he was “high” and even administered Narcan three times. Bimpong’s estate has filed the lawsuit against multiple Eagan police officers and Dakota County jail officers. It alleges civil rights violations and “indifference.”

His attorney, Katie Bennett, said —

“[Authorities] acted on incorrect and unfounded assumptions about Kingsley as justification for treating a person suffering from classic stroke symptoms with callous indifference that resulted in his death.”

Some of the body camera footage has been described in the complaint. It had reportedly captured the Minnesota police officers’ missteps. At one point, Officer Moseng told his colleague there was “no smell of alcohol” and even admitted he was not convinced that the case was not “medical related.” But the officers arrested Bimpong anyway. Jensen (one of just 323 Drug Recognition Experts out of Minnesota’s 11,000 officers) couldn’t even perform the 12-step drug evaluation protocol required.

Despite no evidence, Bimpong was handcuffed and taken to jail two hours after his contact with the police. At the Dakota County Jail in Minnesota, Bimpong deteriorated. Surveillance footage shows him stumbling, hitting his head, and collapsing in his cell.

The complaint says that his pants were down as he was —

“Writhing on the floor of his (…) cell, lying in his own urine.”

For over three hours, corrections officers walked past his cell. No one intervened. When staff finally entered his cell around 4:33 a.m., he was “cold” and foaming at the mouth. By the time he was transported to the hospital, doctors declared him brain-dead, and his family (including his cousin, Josephine Adu-Gyane, and the mother of his child, Rosalind Marie Lewis) decided to remove him from life support. He died on November 19, 2024. An autopsy found no drugs or alcohol in his system, only a ruptured blood vessel in the brain.

The city of Eagan, Minnesota, in a press release, said that Bimpong–

“Appeared (…) impaired but did not display signs of a serious medical emergency, [and] denied having any medical conditions.”

Similar tragedies have happened before — when police misread medical emergencies like diabetic or epileptic episodes as signs of drug use. This 72-page lawsuit demands accountability for a system that too often fails to see medical distress when it doesn’t fit its assumptions.

