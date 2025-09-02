Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Stunning Net Worth Revealed, Months After Claiming ‘I’m Not a Millionaire’

How much money can a U.S representative make? Well, they can be millionaires! Just like Ilhan Omar, the Democratic representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, who recently reported a net worth of up to $30 million, according to her May 2025 financial disclosure.

The net worth is a result of revealing a staggering 3,500% jump in the couple’s net worth from 2023 to 2024, attributed to significant gains from her husband Tim Mynett’s two businesses, a winery in Santa Rosa, California, and a Washington, D.C.-based venture capital firm. Tim Mynett, who is a political consultant, has also disclosed up to $143,000 in assets and around $54,000 in income.

As per The New York Times, the winery, eStCru LLC, is valued somewhere between $1 million and $5 million. Meanwhile, Mynett’s venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital LLC, shows even more drastic growth in assets. It was valued between $5 million and $25 million as of 2024. It is also reported to manage around 60 billion in assets. What’s the irony, you ask? In February 2025, Ilhan Omar dismissed speculation that she has a lot of wealth.

The lawmaker, alongside New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was responding to viral posts alleging both congresswomen were “secretly worth tens of millions”. One post even accused Ocasio-Cortez of accepting bribes.

Ilhan Omar claimed she “barely has thousands, let alone millions.” She reportedly also does not own shares in stocks or properties, and still has student loans to pay. “I’m a working mom with student loan debt. I’m not a millionaire, I’m raising a family and supporting two homes in Minneapolis and DC, both expensive housing markets,” she added. ( via Yahoo! News).

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez stated she is worth less than $500,000, only receives her congressional salary, and owns no real estate or individual stocks. These claims have been considered lies in Ilhan Omar’s case in the wake of the new data that came to light.

Furthermore, the Minnesota representative came to America as a refugee in 1995 and was the youngest of her seven siblings. She became a United States citizen at 17. She graduated from North Dakota State University in 2011 with a degree in Political Science and International Studies.

Omar’s standard congressional salary is reported to be $174,000 annually, and her 2024 financial disclosure showed total assets of up to $65,000, divided between a congressional credit union savings account and a Minnesota state retirement account. Her now contradicting remarks sparked mixed reactions on X ( formerly Twitter) as one user wrote, “How could you still be paying off student loans making that much money?”

Another user took a funny jab and said, “I kind of like this era of Congress people talking about how broke they are.” While Ilhan Omar’s team has not released any official statement regarding the data, we wonder what republican candidate and king of critics, Donald Trump, has to say about this!

Disclaimer: All data represented in the article are taken from secondary sources and verified digital publications. The numbers may be subject to change in the future.