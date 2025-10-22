ICE Agent Arrested for Drunk Driving With Children — Insults Black Cop by Questioning His Nationality

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is the department in the country that enforces federal laws governing border control, customs, trade, and immigration. The department has been under constant scrutiny for its allegedly ruthless mass deportation raids. Many people have accused the Trump administration of turning the country’s leadership style into an authoritarian one because of its immigration and trade policies.

Meanwhile, being an agent in this department is no joke; it comes with a lot of honor, strength, and responsibility. However, recently, a Miami man who claimed to be an ICE agent questioned a Black police officer’s nationality after being pulled over for reckless driving with his children in the car.

Scott Thomas Deiseroth, 42, was stopped near the Florida Keys following reports of dangerous driving. Upon being pulled over, officers detected the smell of alcohol, and Deiseroth appeared confused about his whereabouts. He claimed to work for the DHS department as cops asked him for his identification card.

According to The Independent, Thomas assured the cops that even though he did not have an ID, if they confirmed with the DHS authorities, they would “one hundred percent” claim that he’s an employee of the department. As reported by a news portal, Thomas was slurring and disoriented as he interacted with the police.

Upon being asked where he was, he said, “I don’t know,” and appeared visibly irritated as he was asked to step out of his vehicle. When one of the Black police officers started questioning him, he aggressively said, “Are you Haitian?” to which another officer said that it did not matter what he was.

Scott Thomas Deiseroth failed a series of sobriety tests. He was arrested for driving under the influence and two counts of child endangerment, as his 7- and 9-year-old children were in the vehicle at the time. Deiseroth has been charged by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody. These agents are known to tear families apart, and now that Scott Thomas Deiseroth’s kids have been taken away, online users said he got a taste of his own medicine.

Thomas created a ruckus as he was pulled by the police and arrested. Authorities reported that the department has not terminated him, but they expect him to undergo alcohol treatment. Florida takes DUI offenses extremely seriously and imposes enhanced penalties when minors are involved to ensure greater accountability for the incident.

For DUI, the fines and charges vary from degree to degree. There’s a first-degree conviction (fine of $1,000–$2,000 and up to 9 months imprisonment), followed by a second-degree conviction (fine up $2,000–$4,000 and then up to 12 months imprisonment) and then a third-degree conviction (resulting in $4000 fine and greater penalties and jail time).

Driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle can also result in child neglect charges under Florida Statute §827.03. Under this claim, the fine rates and prison sentences may vary depending on the degree of the felony.

In addition, for a couple, a DUI conviction may be considered a “significant change in circumstances,” potentially affecting existing custody or visitation rights. The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) may investigate the family, conduct wellness checks, and assess the caregiving capabilities of the parents in question. ( via Pumphrey Law).