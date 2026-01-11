Minneapolis ICE Shooting Victim’s Family Sees Wave of Support as GoFundMe Donations Surge Past $1.5M

Minneapolis ICE shooting victim Renee Nicole Good’s family has found support from the nation. As loved ones mourned her loss, they started a GoFundMe campaign to financially help her widow, Rebecca, and her three children.

While the campaign aimed to raise $50k, it has surpassed the goal by a wide margin and collected a whopping $1.5 million in donations. More than 38k people have supported the cause at the time of writing.

Once the campaign raised $1,503,387, the organizers paused it and urged donors to contribute to other causes. After the massive donations, Rebecca released a statement on the campaign page and thanked everyone for their generosity.

She said, “This kindness of strangers is the most fitting tribute because if you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind. In fact, kindness radiated out of her.”

Minneapolis ICE Shooting Victim, Renee Nicole Good’s GoFundMe Campaign Receives Over $1M In Donations pic.twitter.com/b4DKN1CaLm — 🧠🥶 (@brainfreeze) January 9, 2026

Rebecca added that the money will help her take care of Good’s son and her two other children. She stated, “Renee leaves behind three extraordinary children; the youngest is just six years old and already lost his father. I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him.”

Good was shot dead by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on January 7 while she drove off in her car in Minneapolis amid the massive immigration crackdown in the city.

When an agent approached Good’s car, she politely replied, “That’s okay. I am not mad at you.” However, things soon turned violent as multiple officers surrounded the vehicle and asked the woman to exit her car.

Instead of coming out, Good tried to drive off, and forwarded her car a few steps towards Ross, who shot her three times in the face, leading to her death on the spot.

The incident has sparked nationwide protests, and even Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has lashed out at ICE. Meanwhile, people supported Good’s family not just with donations but also with words.

The GoFundMe page is flooded with messages of condolences from donors, who are criticizing the ICE for its reckless use of force. One donor wrote, “I am so sorry. This is a horrific display by our current government, and we all feel this loss around the world. Hopefully this will help in some small way, because you deserve so much better. My thoughts will be of all of you. Please take care.”

Another commented, “This tragedy has left me completely heartbroken, I can’t even begin to imagine how Renee’s family and friends must be feeling. Sending my deepest condolences in these difficult times.”

As the protests persist, the government continues to blame Good and label the ICE agent’s actions as a form of “self-defense.”

Officials, including Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, have argued that Ross did nothing wrong and shot Good because she tried to run him over.