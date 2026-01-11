ICE Under Fire After Minneapolis Mayor Says Agents Left Car Rolling Unattended During Arrest — “Could Have Hit Anybody”

If the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good wasn’t enough, ICE agents have caused another chaos in Minneapolis. On Saturday, January 10, 2026, Mayor Jacob Frey held a press conference where he talked about a recent incident in which ICE officers let a car roll down a busy street, causing a major safety concern.

The mayor revealed that the agents detained a person in a car in the middle of a major street. However, instead of parking the car, the officers left it unattended. The vehicle started moving on the street as it was not in the parking gear.

Frey explained, “An individual from a car that was in the middle of a pretty significant street was detained. [ICE] left the car in the middle of the street. The car wasn’t even in park. So you’ve got this vehicle that is just rolling down the street with nobody in it.”

The mayor added that the moving vehicle could have hit anybody and caused a major accident. He said, “This wasn’t a Waymo, this was a car that was rolling down the street that could have hit anybody, including my own family members that live not too far from there.”

Frey detailed the incident to claim that, contrary to Trump’s claims, the agents do not care about the safety of American citizens and have only been deployed to create chaos.

He stated, “This is not about safety, clearly. If this was about safety, you wouldn’t do stupid things like that. Somebody is going to get hurt. Somebody has gotten killed. That’s not the route how you do any of these exercises productively or safely.”

The 44-year-old was addressing the press in the aftermath of the fatal ICE shooting of 37-year-old Good, which has sparked protests across the nation.

People are blaming ICE agents for killing an innocent woman. However, government officials maintain that the officer was forced to shoot in self-defense.

Talking about the protests, Frey highlighted that most of these demonstrations have been peaceful, but according to him, a few right-wing people are trying to agitate crowds.

The mayor, who has been in office since 2018, told Minneapolis that agitation is exactly what the Trump administration wants. But instead of taking the bait, they should continue with peaceful protests.

Frey announced, “We cannot take the bait. We’re not going to let that happen. We will not counter Donald Trump’s chaos with our own brand of chaos.” He concluded by saying, “We are meeting a whole lot of despair with a lot of hope.”