“Speaks for Itself”— Minneapolis Mayor Says New ICE Shooting Video Proves Agent Only ‘Walked Away With a Hop’

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey shrugged off the newly released ICE shooting video, captured moments before American citizen Renee Nicole Good was shot dead by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in the early hours of January 7, 2026.

The clip, which was filmed by Ross and obtained by Alpha News, showed Good sitting inside her Honda SUV while her partner, Rebecca, stood outside capturing the ICE agents on her phone.

At one point, the agent was seen approaching the car, to which Good replied, “That’s fine, I’m not mad at you.” Shortly after, Rebecca was seen asking the ICE official to show his face.

She could also be heard saying, “We don’t change our plates every morning, just so you know. It will be the same plate when you come talk to us later,” before telling Ross, “You wanna come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead.”

When the ICE agent eventually asked Good to step out of the car, she refused to comply and attempted to drive away from the scene. She reportedly made a reverse with the SUV before going a few steps forward.

The ICE agent could then be heard yelling “f—— b—-” before pulling out a handgun and firing shots towards Good’s car. The bullets ultimately hit the woman and claimed her life.

BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis



The footage left people torn. While the Trump administration claimed that it further proved that the ICE agent acted in “self-defense,” others alleged it showed how he killed an innocent civilian.

The video was played to Frey during ABC World News Tonight on Friday. However, the Minneapolis Mayor said it did not alter his perspective on the deadly shooting.

The 44-year-old also mentioned that the video, in fact, highlighted that Ross hardly suffered from any serious injury, contrary to claims made by the government.

BREAKING: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey just brought the facts to the table in his condemnation of ICE. "Let me give you a statistic. 50% of the shootings that have happened in Minneapolis thus far this year have been ICE. In other words, we've only had two shootings. One of them…



Frey highlighted that the federal agent “walked away with a hop in his step” following the shooting, whereas the other person seen in the video was left dead.

“He walked away with a hop in his step from the incident. There’s another person that’s dead. He held on his cell phone. I think that speaks for itself,” he stated.

“I think an investigation could change or affirm my perspective,” Frey mentioned. “But we’ve (all got) two eyes, and I can see a person that is trying to leave. I can see an ICE agent that was not run over by a car. That didn’t happen,” the mayor added.

The Minneapolis shooting incident sparked widespread outrage across the nation. Hundreds of people took to the streets on Friday to protest against ICE and allegedly surrounded a Minneapolis hotel where agents were believed to be staying.