Mindy Kaling Hikes Reveals the Deets on Her Incredible Weight Loss Regime

In a recent interview with People, the renowned actor and writer Mindy Kaling was candid about her relationship with her health and body image and how it has shaped her life actively. The Never Have I Ever creator opened up about her fitness journey ahead of the launch of her Mindy x Andie Swim Collection.

Kaling shared that she is finally able to feel confident in her own skin. "I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she said. "I feel great, I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much," the comic added on recent uninvited remarks about her weight on Instagram. "The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."

And with a timetable as dynamic as Kaling’s it is definitely not an effortless promise to make. Between the job and handling two kids under the age of six, the writer-producer confesses she has had to embrace a couple of systematic transitions in mandate to fulfill her fitness objectives. "It's really a big commitment," Kaling disclosed, stating that her schedule is busy with her children, son Spencer Avu, 2, and daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 5. "It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in — and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in." She continues: “I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running,” she said. “And so that's been incredibly helpful to me.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The Office star who recently flaunted her fit figure at the Oscars and the Met Gala, has always been honest and open about her weight loss.“I eat what I like to eat. If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it,” Kaling told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. "I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but that’s the way I’ve done it.”

And for Kaling, her recently embraced wellness regime hasn’t developed out of a passion for shedding weight for the sake of vanity or her public image, but instead for the want to live a long and nourishing life. "I've tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy," the producer told People in May 2022. "And for me, healthy is working out, moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations around working out and making me feel like if I don't do this, then I won't be something else. And that's taken a long time to kind of shed those old ideas of working out."

Fitness has been a major factor in Mindy Kaling's life since her early 20s, but the actor shared that she no longer sees working out as a form of self-inflicted torture. "When I was younger, I had a very specific idea of how working out needed to be. It was like 45 minutes on the treadmill, a seven-minute mile, it needed to be punishing, I needed to hate it," she explained.