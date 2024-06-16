Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Turning Away From Celebrity Life: "Doesn’t Feel Like My People"

Miley Cyrus, popular globally for her chart-topping hits and magnetic stage presence, recently revealed her aversion to the superficiality of celebrity culture and her longing to leave showbiz behind. Despite her fame and success, Cyrus expressed a desire for a simpler, more private life in a candid conversation on David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Reflecting on her career, Cyrus confessed, “I’m not very active or part of my community of other artists and celebrities. It just doesn’t feel like my people but there’s some artists like Beyonce . . . We have known each other for a long time. When I was 15, I performed with her and Rihanna, these big beautiful women and I still had braces on the back of my teeth. Beyonce was so kind to me then. From seeing her then I have created an in-depth friendship and that kindness has not changed,” as reported by Page Six.

Cyrus, who is worldwide famous for albums, often dreams of living incognito, much like her character Hannah Montana from the Disney series that launched her to fame. She remarked, “My perfect life would be the synopsis of my TV show, it would be normal by day and a superstar by night. One of my wishes is to travel the world anonymously. To be able to walk down and experience cities that I have been to, but on tour. To be exactly who I am right now but to travel anonymously.”

As per The Sun, it’s been a while since she last performed and no matter how much her fans are eager to see her make a comeback, she remains rigid. She exclaimed, “I’ve toured, I’ve performed, I’ve been in stadiums my entire life, being isolated. Even as a baby, dad would bring me up and hold me up over the crowd. But shortly after lockdown, I performed in Mexico for 130,000 and it gave me a lot of anxiety.”

Life on the road is not something Miley yearns for. She said, “Usually I am in a locker room. And they tell you to wear flip flops in the showers or you will get fungus foot. Boredom is like torture for me. I wouldn’t want to commit to four years of intimate shows, just in case I get bored. Sometimes after doing it for two and a half years, maybe you don’t like it as much.”

The pop star also touched on her family dynamics, particularly the impact of her parents' messy split on her life. She acknowledged her father's influence but credited her mother as her hero. She said, “I mean honestly my mum is my hero, and my father, I am grateful for his genes, his hair, and he has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real, even when he was famous. I am grateful to be able to watch him ahead of me. But really Mum raised me.” She further added, “My childhood — I mean, we can go and talk about the hard times or the struggles — but I had food, I had love, I grew up in a beautiful big house and my dad didn’t have that.”