Mike Tyson's Bizarre Reaction After Being Linked to Diddy’s Scandal Has Left Everyone Puzzled

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Popular boxing legend Mike Tyson and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs have well-known each other for decades. They were also spotted together at several high-profile events. As a result of this, when Combs was arrested on serious charges of sexual abuse, Tyson's name was suddenly connected to the Bad Boy Records founder. In October, just before Combs’ third bail hearing, Tyson publicly extended his well-wishes for him. Yet, when questioned about his ties to the rapper, the heavyweight champion seemed genuinely shocked to hear rumors linking him to Combs' infamous "freak-off" parties.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Mike Tyson at Belvedere's Jagger Dagger Party during the 61st Cannes Film Festival. (Image Source: Photo By Stephane Cardinale)

During a recent interview, Tyson said, “Wait I’m synonymous with Diddy? Well, that’s cool. I never knew that.” He was then asked for his thoughts on the rapper’s imprisonment. As reported by FandomWire, Tyson said, “I wish him the best. In life, I wish him the best.”

Tyson’s remarks might be shaped by his own past, having spent three years behind bars. Known for his brash attitude and frequent legal run-ins in his younger days, he faced serious charges in 1992 when he was convicted of raping Desiree Washington, a former beauty queen. Due to this, he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Last year, during his appearance on the PBD podcast, Tyson spoke about his connection with Puff: "I just know him for a long time. Awesome guy. I knew him before he was Diddy and for a long time. When I first became champ I knew him." As reported by Marca, he added, "I remember him he used to have crates when he's at my after parties and stuff. Also when they were throwing parties." He also discussed their relationship and made fun of Combs by calling him "Sugar Diddy."

Mike Tyson moves Diddy's hand away from his leg in awkward resurfaced clip from 1998 TV show pic.twitter.com/2WyhrPHkVc — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) September 20, 2024

However, it’s important to clarify that there’s no evidence suggesting Tyson or other celebrities who attended Combs’ past parties were involved in any alleged wrongdoing. An insider also noted that the circulating photos of Tyson and Combs are outdated. Amid the controversy, old videos have resurfaced, including a 1998 clip of Combs playfully interacting with Tyson, even placing a hand on the boxer’s leg, before the latter moved it away.

Meanwhile, Combs found himself in a difficult position this September following his arrest on serious allegations of sexual abuse. Prosecutors accuse the rapper of orchestrating a disturbing operation, flying sex workers across state lines, and coercing women into explicit "freak-off" encounters with male prostitutes. Allegedly, he recorded these encounters, using the footage for blackmailing while using guns to intimidate and threaten those involved, as reported by the New York Post. More than 100 individuals, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, have come forward with some very severe allegations against him. Nevertheless, despite several new allegations coming up, the rapper has denied any wrongdoing, pleading not guilty to the charges.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)