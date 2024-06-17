Donald Trump’s ‘Spiritual Advisor’ Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations: "It Was Kissing And..."

In recent news, a lady has accused Robert Morris, a senior pastor at Gateway Church in Southlake, of sexually abusing her when she was 12 years old. The lady, Cindy Clemishire, also claimed that this happened from 1982 to 1987, in Oklahoma and Texas. According to Raw Story, Morris was Donald Trump's former 'spiritual advisor' in 2016. Morris has agreed that in 1982, while he was staying with her family, he misbehaved with a 12-year-old. He also said that although his behavior with the girl was improper, they were not involved in any sexual activity.

Image Source: Youtube | Photo By Pastor Robert Morris

The accusations made by Clemishire came to the public eye via the Wartburg Watch blog page. The post reads- "She thought nothing of visiting a family friend in their bedroom. He told her to lie down on her back and touched her stomach. He told her to close her eyes. Then he touched her breasts and felt under her panties. He warned her: Never tell anyone about this because it will ruin everything." As reported by The Daily Beast, "The abuse continued for years before Clemishire confided in a close friend. prompting Morris’ wife to find out and Morris to step down from the ministry."

Eventually, Morris began his work in the church once again, as he established Gateway Church in 2000, and made it one of the nation's largest megachurches. Speaking about the accusations, Morris said, "When I was in my early twenties, I was involved in inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady in a home where I was staying. It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong. This behavior happened on several occasions over the next few years." He added, "In March of 1987, this situation was brought to light, and it was confessed and repented of."

A religious leader molesting kids?



I’m shocked. — Stirling Shultz (@svtshultz) June 17, 2024

Morris claimed, "I submitted myself to the Elders of Shady Grove Church and the young lady’s father. They asked me to step out of ministry and receive counseling and freedom ministry, which I did. Since that time, I have walked in purity and accountability in this area." He also claimed that with the approval of the girl’s dad and church members, he again started to work as a minister two years after the abuse was reported. Morris said, “I asked their forgiveness, and they graciously forgave me." However, Clemishire gave a rather contrary statement.

She said, “We don’t believe anyone that’s done anything like this should be an overseer to anyone in any industry, but especially in the church." She added, “I don’t think that it’s repentant when someone calls a 12-year-old a young lady and tries to just dismiss what happened as just some heavy petting. I don’t believe that’s repentance. There’s no child on earth that any person should ever do that to. It’s just unacceptable. There’s zero excuse.” Gateway Church also agreed that Morris admitted to making a serious mistake but has been forgiven. However, he hasn't faced criminal charges.