Mike Tyson Revealed He'd Never Let His Child Hang Out With Michael Jackson: "He Has a Reputation..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson once opened up about his conflicted relationship with Michael Jackson, revealing that he would never have allowed Jackson to spend time with his eight-year-old son. While Tyson once admired the pop star’s artistry, he admitted he was wary of Jackson’s ‘reputation’ regarding children, referencing the controversies surrounding Jackson at the time HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary was about to release. The documentary, which aired allegations by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in 2019, has continued to cast a shadow over Jackson’s legacy, with Tyson expressing doubts about Jackson’s intentions around children.

During a candid conversation on the I Am Rapaport podcast, Tyson made it clear that, despite his fond memories with Jackson, he would not take the risk of letting Jackson be alone with his son. Tyson explained, “Michael has a reputation for this. I have an 8-year-old kid - I wouldn't let Michael hang out with my kid; I wouldn't let my kid go over to Michael's house - I love Michael. You know what I mean? It's f***ed, but I understand that, 'cause I would think the same thing.” Tyson drew a parallel between people’s caution about Jackson and how some parents hesitate to let their children near him, given his 1992 rape conviction, as reported by Daily Mail.

when mike tyson met michael jackson IM SCREAMINGDKDHSJS pic.twitter.com/ArqPoXyV4E — sarah (@youresuchapyt) January 17, 2019

Tyson said, "It's like some people say, 'Well listen, you're Mike Tyson. I wouldn't let my daughter around you 'cause you've been to prison for rape,' I respect that, I understand that." He recognized that his criminal history might make others uncomfortable, much like Jackson’s association with child-related allegations could prompt hesitations. Tyson also echoed agitation about the responsibility of parents who allowed their children to visit Jackson’s Neverland Ranch. Tyson remarked, “The parents have to be responsible for that.”

Tyson’s complex relationship with Jackson went beyond these controversies. Initially, Tyson felt slighted by Jackson, who had, in Tyson’s words, “played” him during a backstage encounter in Cleveland. At the time, Tyson was an undisputed heavyweight champion and assumed he would be warmly welcomed by the pop icon. Instead, Jackson acknowledged Tyson’s promoter Don King but ignored Tyson himself. Describing his bruised ego, he revealed, “And then I go over to meet Mike, … and he goes like this, ‘Don’t I know you from somewhere? Where I know you from?’” as reported by The Sun.

Mike Tyson performs his one man show "Undisputed Truth" in the Music Box at the Borgata on March 6, 2020 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Donald Kravitz)

Despite the rocky start, Tyson eventually warmed up to Jackson, who later invited him to hang out. Although Tyson initially refused, he later accepted Jackson’s invitation, finding that Jackson "was a good guy." Nonetheless, Tyson couldn’t shake the memory of Jackson’s initial snub, and even as they grew closer, he continued to ask himself, "Why’d you play me like that, Mike?" Tyson’s disappointment lingered for years, as he struggled to reconcile his respect for Jackson’s talent with the awkwardness of their first encounter.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)