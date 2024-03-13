Mike Myers' Ex-Wife Named Co-Executor of $1 Million Woody Allen Trust by Matthew Perry

Beloved actor Matthew Perry, best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, left behind a trust worth just over a million dollars upon his unexpected passing last year. Perry, who died in October 2023, at the age of 54, designated Mike Myers' ex-wife, Robin Ruzan, to oversee the distribution of funds from the trust he established.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

The trust, named the Alvy Singer Living Trust after the main character portrayed by Woody Allen in the 1977 film Annie Hall, was outlined in Perry's will, signed in 2009. Legal documents obtained by Rolling Stone revealed that Perry's estate, excluding additional assets not included in the trust, amounted to approximately $1 million. Lisa Ferguson, another executor of Perry's will, will collaborate with Ruzan to manage the late actor's personal property as outlined in the document.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

It's essential to note that the sum mentioned in the trust is separate from Perry's estimated net worth, which was nearly $120 million at the time of his passing. The actor reportedly earned approximately $20 million annually in residuals from Friends. However, the trust specifically allocated $1,030,000 to be managed by Ruzan and Ferguson. Perry's untimely demise occurred when he drowned in his home hot tub in October 2023. ​Despite Perry's playful nod to Woody Allen's film in naming his trust, representatives for both Perry and Allen did not respond to requests for comment. As the legal process unfolds regarding the distribution of his estate, Perry's meticulous planning and consideration for the management, of his assets are reflected in the trust established by him, following his passing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Recently, Perry's absence has been greatly mourned by his loved ones, admirers, and followers. The exclusion of Perry from the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) In Memoriam segment has sparked significant backlash on social media. Fans expressed their surprise and disappointment, particularly given the actor's passing in October 2023 at the age of 54. The absence of Perry from the In Memoriam segment at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) has drawn considerable criticism, particularly amplified by Hannah Waddingham's performance of Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time during the memorial ceremony.

One fan tweeted, "Only came to make sure, I wasn't the only person saddened at the glaring omission by@BAFTA of #MatthewPerry during the in memorandum tributes! #BAFTA2024 I'm pleased to see it's not just me!" A second fan wrote, "No mention of Matthew Perry in the #BAFTAs memorial?! Bad form@BAFTA" A third user added, "I don't think that's how it works, They only put people who were members of The British Academy of Film (you don't have to be British). That's how they choose who gets a tribute."