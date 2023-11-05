Remembering Matthew Perry: 10 Best FRIENDS Moments as Chandler Bing

10 Best 'Friends' Moments of Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing

Image Source: GettyImages | 1999 Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry star in the latest season of "Friends."

Also Read: Throwback to When Matthew Perry Revealed Why He Couldn’t Make Himself Watch Any Episode of ‘Friends’

Cast as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, Matthew Perry was only twenty-four years old when he landed one of the memorable roles of a lifetime. He stood out as "the funny one," portraying the charmingly narcissistic character in nearly 200 episodes of the Emmy-winning sitcom. With his hilarious truth bombs and catchy one-liners, Chandler won over millions of hearts and was a key factor in the show's success. We recall some of the funniest scenes from Friends that epitomize the renowned actor's illustrious performing legacy as Hollywood and the rest of the world says a heartfelt farewell to the 54-year-old star after his tragic death on Saturday, October 28.

1. When Julia Robert's Leaves Chandler Stranded in the Bathroom Stall

Fans will definitely recall the hilarious iconic scene in which Julia Roberts's character Susie Moss abandons Chandler in a restroom, urging him to give her a call in 20 years to see if he's still angry that she took his clothes. Susie Moss takes Chandler's clothes from a toilet stall in the episode, leaving him with nothing but his underwear. She wasn't exactly a thief in the episode. In case you forgot, the reason for Susie's character doing it is to exact retribution. You know, Chandler used to be a mean boy at school and had pulled up her skirt, baring her underwear. Susie can be seen quipping, "Why don't you call me in 20 years and tell me if you're still upset about this."

Also Read: When Jennifer Aniston Cried While Discussing ‘Friends’ Co-Star Matthew Perry’s Addiction Troubles

2. "Actually, it's Miss Chanandler Bong"

Jennifer Aniston makes a funny face as she sits with co-star Matthew Perry.

Also Read: Former NFL Champion Ryan D Leaf Pays Touching Tribute to the Inspiring Matthew Perry

The One With The Embryos, the fourth season episode, features Joey wagering to Monica and Rachel that he and Chandler had more knowledge about them than they do about the boys. This soon turns into a full-fledged trivia game, with Ross creating and posing the questions. The game features an unbelievable amount of humor and builds to a famous crescendo. After realizing that she must now move into the boy's apartment, Monica ends up putting her and Rachel's apartment on the line. When Rachel answers the final question incorrectly, Monica is shattered. The question that gets Monica and Rachel duped: Every week, the TV Guide comes to Chandler and Joey's apartment. "What name appears on the address label? "It's Chandler Bing." "I'm afraid the TV Guide comes to Chanandler Bong." "Actually, it's Miss Chandler Bong!"

3. Chandler is Handcuffed

The One With The Cuffs is the third episode in Friends fourth season in which, Rachel finds Chandler chained to a chair and partially nude in her boss's office. She frees him on his request but later Rachel handcuffs Chandler again to the filing cabinet while he begs her to let go. The greatest moment is when Chandler pulls his hand in a fit and gets hit in the head with the drawer.

4. Imitating Joey as Pinocchio in the Pilot

1999 Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry star in the latest season of "Friends."

Another comical moment from the show was Chandler's Pinocchio dance, in which, during the pilot episode, he teases Joey about Pinocchio. When Rachel inquires about the group's occupations in the premiere episode, Joey brashly says he's an actor. After that, Chandler exits Monica's living room and performs a comical puppet dance while singing "Once I was a wooden boy, a little wooden boy..."

5. Chandler trapped in an ATM vestibule with Jill Goodacre

In The One with the Blackout episode's comical incident Model Jill Goodacre from Victoria's Secret is locked with Chandler in an ATM vestibule, as Chandler attempts nervously to impress her in several ways. He grudgingly accepts her offer of chewing gum and tries to blow a bubble with it, accidentally spitting it out.

6. When Chandler's Plans to Propose to Monica

In, The One with the Proposal, the sixth season of Friends' double-length season finale episode. Monica tries to pop the question to Chandler while kneeling down, but she is overcome with tears before she can get the whole way through. Chandler continues, "I can do it." drops down on one knee in front of her, declares his love for her, and proposes marriage. With tears in her eyes, Monica accepts, and the two join the rest in celebrating.

7. Chandler in a Box

One With Chandler In A Box is the eighth episode in Friends' fourth season. Chandler begs for forgiveness over and over, but Joey won't forgive him for kissing Kathy. Since Chandler will stop at nothing to keep Joey around, Joey determines that Chandler must spend six hours in a box—the same amount of time that he was imprisoned in the entertainment center by a thief.

8. Chandler is Terrified By Thinkings of Ending Up alone like Mr. Heckles

The One where Heckles Dies is an episode where Mr. Heckles passes away, leaving Monica and Rachel with everything he owns. Chandler finds certain similarities with Mr. Heckles, including extreme pickiness when it comes to women, and worries that he will end up like him.

9. Fails to break up with Janice

Throughout the hit show, Chandler and Janice break up and then reconcile multiple times. Later in the episode, Chandler ends things with his obnoxious and possessive girlfriend once and for all.

10. Chandler gets the 'Final Say'

The showrunners handed Perry the ultimate say when the group exits the apartment in the season finale and Rachel suggests going for coffee. "Sure. Where?", Chandler sarcastically asks.

As per Deadline, "Before that final episode, I’d taken co-creator/EP Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry revealed in his memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the last line?’ That’s why as we all troop out of the apartment, and Rachel has suggested one last coffee, I got to bring the curtain down on Friends.

More from Inquisitr

Matthew Perry Was Apparently ‘Unable’ to Get Over His Love for His ‘FRIENDS’ Co-Star Courteney Cox

Matthew Perry Once Opened Up About Dark Side of Chandler And Monica’s Wedding Episode From 'Friends'