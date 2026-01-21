Mike Lee Calls for Public Execution of Charlie Kirk Suspect—and the Internet Explodes

Utah Sen. Mike Lee has called for an accused man to be executed twice, before the trial has even begun. Lee took to X (formerly Twitter) and demanded that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, be “executed in public.” The posts reignited the argument over due process in this emotionally charged case.

On Jan. 16, Lee wrote, “Tyler Robinson publicly executed Charlie Kirk. Tyler Robinson should be publicly executed.” Days later, he posted, “Execute Tyler Robinson in public.”

Across X, critics accused Lee of going against the basic principle of innocent until proven guilty.

“You know our government is falling apart when a member of the legislative branch tries to circumvent the judicial branch by calling for a lynch mob,” one user wrote. Another warned, “Due process.” Others called Lee “a disgrace to [his] profession and humanity,” while saying the government’s incompetence these days is “mind-bending.”

Even among those convinced Robinson is guilty, many recoiled at the mess. “Dude, come on. No. That is not the way,” one post read. Another asked, “Or maybe let a jury find him guilty first?” Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University. The killing led to a 30-hour search and spawned conspiracy theories. Prosecutors say the evidence includes DNA on the rifle and surveillance footage tying him to the crime. His defense team, on the other hand, is trying to disqualify the Utah County Attorney’s Office over an alleged conflict of interest involving a prosecutor’s child who was at the event.

That legal fight is happening alongside a push by Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, for a speedy trial under Utah’s victims’ rights law. Her attorney has accused the defense of attempting to delay the proceedings.

Utah Attorney Clayton Simms said that Mike Lee is trying to poison the jury. He noted that everyone has a constitutional right to a fair and impartial trial, and government officials don’t get a pass. Simms told KUTV, “That’s not in conformity with our values.”

Lee’s office has not responded to questions about why a public execution was appropriate in the first place.

Not everyone, however, believes Lee crossed a line. Former Utah state Rep. Matt Throckmorton shrugged it off, arguing that controversial language won’t sway voters and has been part of politics for ages. But even he acknowledged the need for a fair trial, though the damage may already be done.