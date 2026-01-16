Professors Fired Over Charlie Kirk Criticism Rehired Months Later

Several public universities that fired or disciplined faculty members for social media posts that criticized conservative activist Charlie Kirk after his death are now changing their decisions months later. They are reinstating some employees and closing investigations in other cases as lawsuits and outside pressure increase.

At least three professors who lost their jobs have returned to work, and at least three others have had suspensions lifted or probes resolved without facing discipline. This information comes from recent reports that tracked numerous cases across public campuses.

One well-known reversal involved Darren Michael, a tenured theater and dance professor at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee. The university reinstated him and agreed to a $500,000 settlement after firing him over a social media post related to Kirk’s death, according to the Associated Press.

In a message to the campus community, which was required under the settlement, University President Mike Licari stated that the school did not follow the necessary process for terminating a tenured professor. Licari said, “I deeply regret and apologize for the impact this has had on Professor Michael and on our campus community.”

Free speech advocates argue that the initial disciplinary actions occurred faster than the law allows at public institutions, which must follow the First Amendment. Zach Greenberg, faculty legal defense counsel at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, expressed optimism about the reinstatements but noted that the punishments should never have happened. “It’s disappointing to see universities bow to pressure to fire faculty for expressing themselves online,” Greenberg wrote. “It’s as if the First Amendment is something that can be discarded at will.”

The changes on campuses follow a much larger national backlash that extended beyond higher education. A Reuters investigation found that more than 600 Americans were fired, disciplined, or investigated for comments made after Kirk’s death, with a significant number of those punished being educators.

Two professors at Florida Atlantic University stated they were reinstated after an internal investigation suggested lifting their paid administrative leave without any disciplinary action. The university had placed them on leave due to their public comments about Kirk, which prompted complaints. One professor mentioned that he would continue pursuing legal action unless the school offers an acceptable settlement.

The cases vary across different states and systems. Many disputes occur in politically charged environments where lawmakers, donors, and online activists pressure administrators to act quickly. In some cases, employees claimed they were posting on personal accounts and not representing their institutions, which can be an important distinction in First Amendment disputes involving public employers.

Courts typically consider whether a government employee spoke as a private citizen on a matter of public interest and whether the speech affected the workplace. Discussions about the death of a well-known political figure can qualify as a public matter, legal experts often note. However, public employers can argue that they need to maintain effective operations.

In Texas, a major teachers’ union sued the Texas Education Agency over investigations into educators’ posts about Kirk. The union stated that the state’s directive to report “reprehensible” comments violated free speech protections. The Wall Street Journal reported that the union’s lawsuit argues the state encouraged districts to report educators for off-duty speech, leading to investigations, leave, and firings in some cases.

While some universities reverse their decisions, many employees still remain out of work or in uncertain situations. The Chronicle of Higher Education reported that about half of the faculty members it tracked were fired, faced termination proceedings, or are no longer employed, and some are still on leave.