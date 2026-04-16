Crime

Michigan Gas Station Clerk Saves Girls After She Mouthed ‘Help’ During Abduction

Published on: April 16, 2026 at 10:38 AM ET

A Michigan clerk’s quick instincts and bravery helped rescue a kidnapped 16-year-old after she silently signaled for help inside a gas station.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Michigan gas station clerk saves girl after her silent plea for help.
A Michigan gas station clerk saved a teen girl after the mouthed the word, 'help' during abduction. (Image Source: Video Screengrab/X, @NewYorkPost)

At about 7: 30 a.m., he drove her to a Sunoco gas station in Detroit on Nevada Street and Conant. After entering the store, he asked for cigarettes and told the girl to buy them. The Michigan gas station kidnapper reportedly brought the girl into a Sunoco gas station, where he requested cigarettes and instructed the visibly shaken teen to pay.

That moment is when clerk Abdulrahman Abohatem realized something wasn’t right. “When he ask her to pay for the cigarettes, I stop and go, ‘There’s something wrong.’ And she mouthed talked to me, like with no sound, ‘Help,’” Abohatem told the outlet.

Acting without hesitation, Abohatem stepped out from behind the protective barrier, confronted the suspect, forced him out of the store, and quickly guided the frightened teenager to safety behind the counter.

“I go out, I kick him out, I ask the girl [to] go behind me,” Abohatem said, describing the tense moments inside the store.

At the same time, students who saw the abduction had already alerted authorities and helped police trace the girl’s phone, prompting officers to converge on the gas station parking lot just as Abohatem was escorting the suspect outside, according to reports.

“I see the police outside. I point to him. I go, ‘That’s the guy,’” Abohatem added.

“This was a random act. This suspect could have driven anywhere, saw the opportunity and took advantage of it,” Farhat explained, according to a Detroit News report.

Reflecting on his actions, Abohatem said, “I feel good when you save somebody. Sixteen years old — she is child.”

The Michigan gas station abduction suspect is expected to be arraigned today.

Michigan Gas Station Clerk Saves Girls After She Mouthed ‘Help’ During Abduction

 

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