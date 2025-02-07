Michelle Obama’s Beauty Secrets Revealed—Makeup Artist Spills the Tea on Her Stunning Look!

On this earth, there are those people who truly glow. Without a question, Michelle Obama is one of those people. That much is evident when you see her smiling for family vacation photos, hugging one of her devoted admirers, or strutting across the stage in a pair of silver glittery boots. Carl Ray, a makeup artist, is responsible for enhancing that radiance.

Since 2009, Ray has been Obama’s preferred makeup artist, and it’s likely that his skillful work produced every stunning appearance you’ve seen of her, from State Dinners to several international visits. I had a lot of questions for him, of course. Continue reading for his advice on how to glow like Obama.

1. How can you apply makeup to appear more alert following a significantly reduced sleep duration?

On days when obtaining eight full hours of sleep is a pipe dream, Ray has some brilliant tips for making Michelle Obama appear more awake. Michelle Obama’s schedule isn’t exactly the most sleep-friendly (being an international superstar takes a lot of time out of the day). He advises applying a small amount of concealer to the inner corner of your eyes. The inside of your nose typically has dark patches. If you apply a small amount of concealer, it will appear as though you slept for a few more hours. Additionally, if you’re fatigued, keep the glob liner on the bottom instead of continually using it.

2. Regardless of what you have on your plate, how do you make your makeup last all day?

Ray uses two things to help makeup endure over a long day of book tours, changing the world, and all of the above. He adds that he uses the technique on his bridal clients. “Primer helps to keep makeup in place from budging and smudging, and you can use fishing sprays so the makeup lasts and stays in place,” he says. NARS, Hourglass, and Make Up For Ever are some of his favorite setting sprays available.

3. What gives Michelle Obama her radiant appearance?

To put it simply: Highlighter. According to Ray, “you can use highlighters to bounce light to the skin to make it glowy.” “Depending on the situation, I like to apply a C-shaped brush stroke to the cheekbones, the area around the eye, the Cupid’s bow, the nose, and the eyebrow.” Depending on the occasion, he begins with the cheeks and works his way up from there. For example, a party might have highlighters all over the place, while a daytime function might only receive the C shape.

Ray has some guidelines to follow when choosing the appropriate merchandise. Because glitter can make the skin appear more old and pearlised particles tend to look nicer in photos, he says, “I usually like something that’s much more pearlised and less glittery.”

4. Without going overboard with color, how can you create a beauty look that isn’t boring?

Now that she isn’t representing the United States on the international scene, Michelle Obama may be taking some chances with her wardrobe choices (let me remind you about those glitter boots, please), but she isn’t exactly taking the same chances with neon mascara or blue eyeliner.

Nevertheless, her attractive appearance is anything but uninteresting. Ray says you can keep things fresh by adding a modest little something to your final appearance, even though he usually goes for a more neutral palette with golden and bronze tones. “You can add a little color to your liner without being too garish, or you can add a pop of color to your lips,” he says, noting that he tends to stay away from major color moments for big events.

5. How can you accentuate your natural characteristics using makeup?

Ray’s skill as a makeup artist is partly due to the fact that everything he does is simultaneously understated and striking. How does he do it, though? He claims that he is more of a neutral, “bring out your inner beauty” kind of man. Enhancing their attributes is what I prefer to accomplish for all of my customers, not just Michelle. For instance, experiment with the lips, apply liner to highlight the eyes, and apply bronzer to give the face a sun-kissed appearance. I’m not crazy about anything. Most importantly of all: “It’s all about bringing out the inner beauty for me,” says Ray. “And accenting the beauty and just making the person feel and look beautiful.”